According to reports, Manchester City have ‘reached an agreement’ as they close in on their next summer signing, with final details due to be completed.

Man City have made a fast start to this summer’s transfer window as they have looked to wrap up signings ahead of this month’s Club World Cup.

Club chiefs have recognised that a significant squad rebuild is required as Pep Guardiola‘s side endured a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing third in the Premier League and losing in the FA Cup final.

City brought forward transfer plans to January after their dire form around the New Year ended their Premier League title hopes and they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders in the winter.

As mentioned, City have been active in the market in recent weeks and have leapfrogged Chelsea in our list of this summer’s biggest spenders.

READ: Man City still only sixth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years



So far this summer, Man City have made four summer signings as they have landed Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli.

Now, Man City are closing on their fifth summer signing, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing they have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Rosenborg youngster Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in Europe as he’s grabbed 25 goal involvements in 70 appearances for his boyhood club.

Arsenal and Aston Villa targeted Nypan in January, but a report earlier this week revealed Man City have moved ahead of rivals in the race to sign him.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola ‘offers’ Man City star to Barcelona for £34m but transfer is ‘immediately ruled out’ by Flick

👉 Man City FFP: Expert drops ‘complete disaster’ warning with PL ‘desperate’ – ‘nobody wants that’

👉 Man City: Guardiola omits Grealish from CWC squad amid decision on ‘favoured’ move to one PL club

The report from Ornstein added:

‘A fee of £12.5million (€14.6m) has been agreed with no further contingencies or sell-on clauses. ‘Personal terms still need to be finalised with a proposed contract until 2030 on the table. Subject to completion, Nypan is expected to go out on a season-long loan to continue his development.’

There are also expected to be plenty of outgoings at Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to refresh his squad and veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is one player who could move on.

The 34-year-old returned to the Etihad last summer after having a spell at Barcelona and he was a bit-part player under Guardiola in 2024/25.

Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claims Gundogan is attracting interest from Galatasaray and the Saudi Pro League, with the Turkish giants leading the race.

“He tweeted: “Galatasaray is trying to complete the transfer of Ilkay Gündogan. The player is also keen on coming to Galatasaray.

“Apart from Galatasaray, an official offer has also been made to İlkay from Saudi Arabia, but Galatasaray is one step ahead in this transfer!”