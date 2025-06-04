Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with a prolific French attacker, along with their agreement to strengthen their academy with a Sheffield Wednesday talent.

City are moving quickly in the early stages of the summer transfer window. They have already agreed a deal to sign Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, and it’s believed it won’t be long until they get Rayan Ait-Nouri through the door.

Before Reijnders’ transfer was at the very final stages, it was revealed City’s plan was to land him and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki ‘in the coming days’.

City have seemingly made good on that, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano now states they have ‘reached an agreement on personal terms’ with Cherki.

He states their official bid to Lyon will be lodged ‘in the next hours’. It has already been reported by the insider that the Citizens will pay ‘in excess’ of €30million (£25.3m) for the attacker, who was directly involved in 32 goals in all competitions this season.

City’s desire to rush through transfers is clearly with a mind to strengthen their squad for the Club World Cup, in which their first game is on June 18.

And though a lot of focus is going into first-team recruitment, City are also looking to the future, with a separate Romano report revealing a move for a 15-year-old talent.

The insider states the Citizens are working to sign academy talents, and have agreed a deal to sign Caelan Cadamarteri from Sheffield Wednesday.

Cadamarteri, the son of former professional striker Danny Cadamarteri, is said to be the top goalscorer in England at under-16 level, and played once in the FA Youth Cup in the season just gone.

Romano suggests the signing is with a view to developing ‘top young talents’ in the academy.

There is a clear ability to do that at City, with the likes of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Nico O’Reilly recently coming through that academy and having success.

There are no doubt more young gems in City’s academy system who can come to star in the first team in the next few years, and the club will hope that Cadamerteri is one of them.

