According to a report in Spain, Premier League champions Manchester City have an ‘agreement’ to sign Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

The Colombia international was criticised last season as he was often wasteful in front of goal. He’s been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer as FC Barcelona and PSG have been mooted as possible destinations.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Liverpool would be ‘willing’ to sell Diaz as they remain ‘interested’ in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

Up until now, Diaz has not been linked with any of Liverpool‘s Premier League rivals, but an extremely unlikely move to champions Man City has been mooted on Tuesday afternoon.

Man City have money to spend on a new forward following Julian Alvarez’s move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for an initial fee of around £64m.

Despite this, Pep Guardiola’s side is not guaranteed to sign a new attacker this month as they are still well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

This has not prevented a Spanish journalist from spouting some nonsense, however. It is boldly claimed that Man City and Diaz have ‘agreed’ to a five-year contract and the Premier League giants are ‘willing’ to pay 70 million euros (£60m) to sign him.

Unsurprisingly, it has not taken long for the big guns to come out and refute this story. Journalist Ben Jacobs was the first to pour cold water on these reports.

He said: “Understand there is no agreement in place between Manchester City and Luis Diaz despite reports.”

Fabrizio Romano later added: “Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports.”

So Diaz to Man City will not be happening, but the transfer window has picked up in recent days and Liverpool has been at the centre of the drama.

Liverpool have been rejected by top target Martin Zubimendi and they are now ‘considering one option’ as an alternative.

Regarding Gordon, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims his former club should be leading the race to sign him.

“Anthony Gordon would be a good signing for any team, he’s been a great signing for Newcastle,” Carragher said.

“I cannot believe he didn’t get more minutes than he did at EURO 2024, I thought we were crying out for pace in the attack, and he adds that.

“I’ve known Anthony for a long time because he doesn’t live too far from me, I know a few of his relatives, so I’ve always been a huge fan of Anthony Gordon.

“If Newcastle are having problems with PSR, I would like Liverpool to be at the front of that [queue for Anthony Gordon] because he could be a real top player, he can go to another level.”