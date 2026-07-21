Enzo Maresca has signed on as the new Man City manager.

According to reports, Manchester City have reached an ‘agreement’ over personal terms to sign Lille and Morocco star Ayyoub Bouaddi.

So far this summer, Man City have invested around £150m to sign Elliot Anderson, Mathys Detourbet, Jeremy Monga and Pierce Charles.

The Premier League side were always likely to be active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad for new head coach Enzo Maresca, who has been recruited to replace Pep Guardiola.

And Man City are expected to make more signings in the coming weeks, with Bouaddi among their leading targets.

Despite already signing Anderson, Man City could also splash out to sign Bouaddi, who is reportedly valued at around 100 million euros (£85m) by Lille.

18-year-old Bouaddi was one of the World Cup’s breakout stars and has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

READ: Arsenal and Man Utd targets in 10 World Cup stars set to earn massive transfers



However, Man City appear to be the most interested side in the running to land Bouaddi, and journalist Nicolo Schira claims they have now ‘agreed’ terms with the teenager.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle for a contract until 2031 between Ayyoub #Bouaddi and #ManchesterCity, which are now in talks to try to sign him from #Lille.

‘#MCFC are pushing to anticipate two other top European clubs, which are interested in the Moroccan player.’

As Man City’s business proves, they are looking to build for the future with their signings this summer, and respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday afternoon that they are set to sign an Arsenal youngster.

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Arsenal starlet set for medical before Man City move

According to Ornstein in a report for The Athletic, Man City have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign 16-year-old Misha Nducka ‘from Arsenal’.

Ornstein claims Nducka is set to undergo a medical after choosing to join Man City despite Arsenal offering a sizable contract.

The report explains:

‘The 16-year-old England youth international is expected to undergo a medical imminently before joining City on scholarship terms. A professional contract will follow as City continue their drive to recruit and develop some of the game’s most promising young players. Arsenal had offered Nduka a highly competitive long-term contract.’

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Regarding Bouaddi, the latest edition of The Athletic’s deal sheet revealed why Man City want Bouaddi and Anderson this summer.

They explained: ‘City see Bouaddi as somebody who will need to improve in attacking areas, but are convinced of his ability as a deep-lying, combative midfielder who is very comfortable on the ball.

‘That is the kind of player the club believe is necessary in an increasingly physical Premier League, and helps explain why they have also moved for Elliot Anderson.’