According to reports, Manchester City have ‘agreed a long-term deal’ with Ayyoud Bouaddi, while they have made an ‘official bid’ for another target.

So far this summer, Man City have made four signings, having landed Elliot Anderson, Mathys Detourbet, Jeremy Monga and Pierce Charles.

But Enzo Maresca’s side are not finished there, with Lille and Morocco standout Bouaddi emerging as their leading target to replace Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Man City risk losing Rodri, who is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

Rodri has entered the final year of his Man City contract, so they are in a difficult position and could be tempted to accept his exit if certain conditions are met.

READ: Man City, Rodri and the £50m question faced in post-Pep world



And Man City appear to be planning for life without Rodri, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that they have a ‘long-term agreement’ with Bouaddi over a move to the Etihad.

However, the same report claims that there are issues to overcome if Man City are to sign Bouaddi this summer.

Regarding the ‘main sticking point’, the report explains:

‘While negotiations between Man City and Lille remain ongoing, there is growing confidence within the Premier League champions that a deal for the hugely exciting youngster will be completed. The main sticking point centres around Bouaddi’s immediate future. ‘TEAMtalk understands Lille are keen to keep the France Under-21 international on loan for the remainder of the season as part of any agreement. However, Man City have so far resisted that proposal and want Bouaddi to join Enzo Maresca’s squad immediately.’

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Man City step up efforts to replace James Trafford

Bouaddi could be Man City’s fifth signing, but they are also stepping up their efforts in the race to acquire Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Rulli has been identified as Man City’s preferred option to replace James Trafford, who is closing in on a move to Leeds United.

Presumably, Trafford’s move will be completed once Man City sign a replacement, and Fabrizio Romano claims they want Rulli.

Last week, Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City want Geronimo Rulli as new backup goalkeeper to replace James Trafford.

‘Argentinian GK understood to be keen on the move; Olympique Marseille aware of interest, #MCFC on it.’

On Tuesday morning, Romano added: ‘Manchester City have sent first official bid today to Olympique Marseille for Geronimo Rulli.

‘Negotiations underway between clubs. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

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