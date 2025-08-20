Manchester City have reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ to land PSG outcast Gianluigi Donnarumma, while they are also plotting a move for a Real Madrid star.

James Trafford could soon come to regret his decision to snub a move to Newcastle and re-join Man City as Pep Guardiola’s side are reportedly stepping up their efforts to land Donnarumma.

The Italy international is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he is set to leave PSG before this summer transfer window closes.

Donnarumma looks to have had a bust-up with PSG’s hierarchy over a new contract as they are looking to cash-in on the goalkeeper after the two sides failed to come to terms on a deal to extend his stay beyond 2026.

PSG have already replaced Donnarumma by signing Lucas Chevalier from Ligue Un rivals Lille, with their former number one likely to cost around £30m.

A move to Man Utd initially looked likely for Donnarumma as they are in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana and the opportunity to sign the PSG star for a cut-price fee is too good to ignore.

However, Man City are moving to beat Man Utd in the race to land Donnarumma and they appear to have moved to the front of the queue for his signature, with journalist Nicolo Schira revealing on Wednesday morning that the player and club have reached an ‘agreement in principle’.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl – Agreement in principle between Gigio #Donnarumma and #ManchesterCity for a contract until 2030.

‘#MCFC are now working to sign him from #PSG, which have opened the door to the sale. The talks will advance as soon as Ederson leaves (agreed personal terms with Galatasaray).’

Man City are currently fifth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, though they will move up a few places if they land Donnarumma and Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who looks to be their other top target before this window closes.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months as he has dropped in Real Madrid’s pecking order following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

The talented winger was an unused substitute as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday night, with football finance expert Stefan Borson claiming to Football Insider that his move to Man City could be “effectively done”.

He said: “Well, I think the cost is the only inhibitor. I think the player would come.

“I think that there are whispers that the deal is effectively done, certainly on the player side and has been for some months because he’s desperate to get out of Real Madrid. And again, as with Donnarumma, Real Madrid want him out.

“He started almost none of the Club World Cup. I think he started the first game only. He didn’t start the friendly last weekend. I think Real Madrid have had enough, so it’s definitely a feasible deal in that respect.

“My understanding is his wages are actually not as big as you might have expected. I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s still hundreds of thousands.

“I would think a top-10 earner at City, so still very substantial, but maybe not starting with a four on the basic. That might make it more achievable.”