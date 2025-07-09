Man City ‘agree personal terms’ for fifth summer signing as ‘quick’ £25m sale predicted

Man City have agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to reports.

The Citizens have already made four first-team signings this summer with Pep Guardiola welcoming Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli.

After losing Kevin De Bruyne in the summer on a free transfer, there are rumours that Guardiola and Man City are still after another attacking midfielder this summer.

Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White – who picked up his first four England caps last season – contributed seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

And now Football Insider claims that Man City have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the England international and Guardiola’s side have been ‘working behind the scenes on a deal’ for the playmaker.

Despite ‘no agreement’ between City and Forest, Gibbs-White is ‘believed to have made up his mind on joining City’ in the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest are ‘reluctant to sell Gibbs-White as well as Anthony Elanga in the same window but financial constraints mean they are likely to do so’.

James McAtee is the player Man City could offload this summer to make way for Gibbs-White and former Citizens financial adviser Stefan Borson is expecting a “quick” sale.

Borson told Football Insider: “The reality is, City have got to get rid of a lot of footballers.

“The squad is now bloated and, like many of the other teams, these are players where a lot of them are on decent money.

“McAtee will be on obviously the lower end wage-wise, but he’s one that can be sold quite quickly now. He’s a player that there is a lot of demand for.

“His wage expectations will not be excessive for the clubs that he’s speaking to, the German clubs, for example, and you know the reality is he’s not going to play for City anymore.

“He went with the Under-21s rather than to the Club World Cup, so I think it’s the end of the road. I do think City missed an opportunity to test him more last season when they were in their very poor period when they lost however many games it was.

“City missed an opportunity to give him some real game time at that point because he’s obviously a talented player.

“You don’t captain the England Under-21s to win if you’re not a talented player, and you don’t have the level of interest from the other clubs that he’s got if you’re not a talented player.

“I think it’s slightly disappointing that City didn’t really give him a bit more game time, but it’s water under the bridge now and he will leave. I think City will get their £25million and bank the profit.

“They have already probably invested that profit expecting it to come in due course.”