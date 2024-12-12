Man City ‘all out’ to sign Arsenal target with Pep Guardiola ‘worried’ by ‘relegated’ star ‘disappearing’

According to reports, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are ‘worrying a lot’ about the performances of summer signing Savinho, who has ‘disappeared’.

The Premier League giants are going through a crisis as they have only won one of their previous ten matches across all competitions.

Most of Man City’s stars are struggling ahead of Sunday’s unpredictable Manchester derby at the Etihad against Man Utd.

Guardiola recently penned a contract extension and a major rebuild is required as Man City currently look miles off it in various positions.

Man City only made two additions in the summer as they re-signed Ilkay Gundogan and paid around £30m to sign Savinho from Ligue Un side Troyes.

The 20-year-old Brazil international home while on loan in La Liga with Girona last season as he grabbed nine goals and ten assists in his 37 appearances.

Savinho sparkled for Man City at the start of this campaign but his performances have declined in recent months. He is without a goal or assist in eight Premier League matches and has been in and out of the team.

A report in Spain claims Savinho is ‘worrying Guardiola and Man City a lot’ as he has ‘completely disappeared’.

It is noted that he has ‘a lot of room to improve’ but his poor form has seen him ‘relegated’ of late and they are ‘missing one of their biggest stars’.

Savinho’s form could lead to Man City signing a new winger and another report in Spain claims they ‘will go all out for Nico Williams’, who is known to be a target of Arsenal.

Williams was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024 and has consistently shone for Athletic Bilbao. Man City are said to have ‘burst into the race’ to sign the talented winger.