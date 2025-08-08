Man City allow January signing to leave on loan as double departure is confirmed

Manchester City have confirmed the departures of two of their players, including one man who only joined the club in January and hardly played.

City have been busy with both arrivals and departures this season. In the door, there have been: Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, James Trafford, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli.

Stalwarts Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have both left the club, as have Yan Couto, Maximo Perrone, and Juma Bah has left on loan.

There have since been two more loan exits from City, including one man who only joined the club in January: Vitor Reis.

The centre-back was clearly seen as a developing star, as he was signed as a teenager for £29.6million from Palmeiras.

But he ended up playing just three times in his first season at City, before he featured in one Club World Cup game. That City did not immediately rate him alongside some of their stars was evident when he was left out of last season’s Champions League squad.

City have confirmed that Reis has been loaned to LaLiga side Girona for the season.

Reis is not the only City player to have been loaned out recently. The Premier League giants have also let fellow centre-back, Max Alleyne, 20, head out to Watford.

Alleyne is yet to play a senior game for City, but Watford feel he has a lot to offer from just academy football, per manager Paulo Pezzolano.

He said: “Seeing Max play, it is clear that the Man City academy is doing a great job.

“Now it’s our job to contribute to Max’s development, help him settle in the professional game and get the best out of him for Watford.”

City might not be done with the exits, though one of the next ones has a chance of either being on loan or permanent.

Jack Grealish is being pursued by Everton, and our friends at TEAMtalk have stated while a loan looks more permanent than a permanent move, there’s a twist in that the attacker wants to head to Tottenham.

They state Grealish wants to give himself the best chance of bouncing back into form after struggling for minutes at City last season, with hopes that he can get back into England contention for the World Cup.

Tottenham won the Europa League last season and look to have a more competitive squad now, so that could be a better place for Grealish to find his form, if they want him.

