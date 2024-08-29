Man City ‘almost certain’ to make signing amid ‘host’ of offers for ‘big-money’ attackers after Alvarez exit

Manchester City are reportedly ‘almost certain’ to bring in a new signing, after being offered a ‘host of forwards’ with agents hoping to gain their clients a ‘big-money move’ following the exit of Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez is a difficult man to replace, after he left the Etihad for £82million to move to Atletico Madrid. A man that can play just as competently up top, as a No.10 or on the wings is hard to find.

City are unlikely to be able to, and will have to prioritise a player who can excel in one of those positions. With Erling Haaland the only senior striker in the squad, it would seem giving him a backup option is a smart plan.

And City have number of options at their disposal. GIVEMESPORT states that they are ‘being offered a host of forwards’ following Alvarez’s exit from the club.

Indeed, it’s said that move has left agents ‘sniffing an opportunity’ for their clients to ‘secure a big-money move’ to the club in the coming days.

It is not clear which players have been offered to City in the aftermath of Alvarez’s exit to Atletico Madrid.

However, it is reported that the Citizens are ‘almost certain’ to make ‘a minimum’ of one more signing before the window closes. Whether or not that will be one of the players they have been offered or somebody else on their radar remains to be seen.

But Pep Guardiola is seemingly eager to ensure that the impact of Alvarez, who was directly involved in 32 goals in all competitions last season, can be replicated.

Even if not in full, City will want to know they have got a player waiting in the wings who can have an impact, particularly if they lose Haaland through injury at any point, given his centrality to the side.

