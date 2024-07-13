Man City star ‘asks to leave’ after ‘rejecting an improved contract’ and makes one request

Man City forward Julian Alvarez has rejected the opportunity to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and has instead asked to leave, according to reports.

The Citizens beat Arsenal to the Premier League title on the final day of the season back in May to win their fourth consecutive crown and cement Pep Guardiola’s legacy as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen.

Guardiola has one year left on his contract at the club while Man City have 115 charges hanging over their head over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

And there currently seems to be a little bit of uncertainty around who could decide to leave in the summer with speculation surrounding the futures of Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ederson and others.

There have also been strong rumours linking Argentina international Alvarez with a move away from the Etihad amid previous reports of interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

And now reports in Spain once again link Alvarez with a move away from Man City with El Chiringuito TV insisting that the 24-year-old has rejected a new contract and wants to leave the Citizens this summer.

Julian Alvarez asks to leave Man City?

The Spanish TV channel wrote on X: ‘Julián Álvarez has asked to leave Manchester City. At the end of the season, the Argentine rejected an improved contract and one more year of contract (ends 2028). He wants the club to give him a logical selling price.’

Alvarez said back in December that he was “very happy” at Man City after Guardiola’s side beat Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup.

He said: “The truth is that I am very happy at Manchester City. I have been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we have achieved. Last season and from the first moment they have helped me a lot.

“I have grown a lot as a player, as a person, so in terms of that, I am happy at the club. And obviously one continues to dream and continues to want to win more titles. Now our goal is to win them all over again!”

Former Man City midfielder Michael Brown praised Alvarez back in August for the way he always sets “the right tone” and brings the correct “work ethic” even when he misses out on a starting berth.

Brown said: “For me, somebody who sets an example on the pitch, who the first day he came in the work ethic, the way he went around, the way he presses, the way he gets his head in the game.

“He was slightly disappointed missing the odd game where it’s been so good with him and Erling Haaland not being available but you just feel like he’s ready, he wants to get on the pitch, set the right tone, he hasn’t sulked when he’s left out and that’s the hardest thing to do.

“It’s a new era now that you have to do that at this football club or any football club right at the top. It’s hard to take when you’ve gone so well to actually then sit back out. But looking at the trophies he’s won already, it’s just remarkable.”