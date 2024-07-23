Barcelona ‘plan to retire’ Lewandowski with ‘bombshell signing’ from Man City

Man City could find it increasingly tough to hang onto Julian Alvarez this summer with interest from Barcelona increasing, according to reports.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title in a row on the final day of last season, pipping Arsenal to first place by two points.

A further Premier League crown has cemented Pep Guardiola as one of the greatest managers in English top-flight history but there are now doubts about his continuation at Man City.

The Catalan has one year remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium and there are rumours he could leave for a new challenge in 12 months, with rumours the Football Association want him to replace Gareth Southgate as manager.

Doubts about his future have led to rumours that a number of players could leave the Etihad this summer with Kevin de Bruyne, Alvarez, Ederson, Jack Grealish and others all linked with moves away.

And now reports in Spain claim that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ‘a plan to retire Robert Lewandowski’ by making a ‘bombshell signing’ in the form of Man City striker Alvarez.

Laporta ‘is in love with’ the Argentina international and ‘is convinced that he can dress him in Barcelona next summer’ with the Catalan giants believing ‘that the time is right to prepare his replacement’.

Alvarez has now emerged as the ‘preferred option’ to replace Lewandowski with the striker not ‘entirely happy’ at Man City despite starting in 31 out of 38 Premier League matches.

The 24-year-old ‘would welcome a move to Camp Nou’ and it is claimed that ‘a desire to play a leading role in a big team make him receptive to a change of scenery’.

De Bruyne is another player who has been linked with a move away with recent reports claiming that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Belgium international ahead of a summer move.

But, ahead of Man City’s friendly match against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola insisted that De Bruyne “isn’t leaving” this summer.

Guardiola told a press conference: “If someone leaves, we’re going to talk about that. Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don’t rule it out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85-90% chance we will have the same squad.

“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.

“But we’ll see, I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.”