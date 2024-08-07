Atletico Madrid are on the brink of signing Julian Alvarez according to reports

A report from Fabrizio Romano reveals how Premier League champions Manchester City ‘could replace’ Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere during this summer’s transfer window and he’s set to finalise a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a deal worth an initial £64m.

This deal includes significant add-ons as Man City could eventually receive around £82m from Atletico Madrid for Alvarez.

The 24-year-old shone for City following his £14m move from River Plate in 2022, grabbing 26 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances. But he pursued an exit as he’s largely played second fiddle to Erling Haaland in recent seasons.

PSG were also in the race to sign Alvarez, while Arsenal were reportedly ‘willing to match City’s demands’ before he sealed his move to Atletico Madrid.

Transfer expert Romano has provided some details on how Man City ‘could replace’ Alvarez before this summer window closes.

“We’ve had significant developments on a few major deals in a crazy domino around Europe and the first of those is the ‘here we go’ for Julian Alvarez to move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid. It’s a record sale for Man City – a €75m guaranteed fee plus €20m in add-ons,” Romano said.

“So that could be a potential €95m sale for a player Man City signed for just £14m a couple of years ago – an incredible piece of business for the Premier League champions. Of course it’s also an exciting signing for Atletico Madrid, who are landing a top talent up front, so it’s fantastic for both clubs.

“It’s expected to be completed soon, with Alvarez set to sign a five-year contract as his agent negotiates the final details. Alvarez has also spoken already with Diego Simeone, who has been really keen to push this move through, and it should be a done deal in the next days.

“Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available. Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

Football Insider meanwhile claims Alvarez has two ‘real reasons’ for deciding to ‘quit’ Man City this summer.