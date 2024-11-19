According to reports, Manchester City snubbed Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim while they were “succession planning” for Pep Guardiola’s exit.

Guardiola‘s future has been in doubt of late as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The Man City boss has been in charge since 2016. He has helped them win the Premier League six times and the Champions League once.

The Spaniard has been linked with several jobs in recent months as he ponders his next move but it was revealed on Tuesday night that he has ‘agreed to sign’ a new contract.

The Athletic‘s Sam Lee revealed: ‘Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year.

‘The 53-year-old’s existing City deal was due to expire at the end of this season and, if the new terms are fulfilled, it would take Guardiola to over a decade in charge of the club.

‘An official announcement confirming the new contract is expected in the coming days.’

READ: Man City ‘priority’ target prefers Man Utd after ‘speaking with Ruben Amorim’ in ‘major coup’



The uncertainty surrounding Guardiola came at a difficult time for Man City. They are still facing alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules as their case against the Premier League is ongoing.

City have also had to deal with director of football Txiki Begiristain announcing that he would be leaving at the end of this season.

Guardiola is close with Begiristain and it was feared that the head coach would follow his compatriot in leaving Man City at the end of this season, but this will not be happening.

Man City moved quickly to replace Begiristain as they have appointed Hugo Viana, who has left Sporting Lisbon to join the Premier League side.

Viana’s move to Man City fuelled speculation surrounding Amorim being the manager chosen to replace Guardiola.

MORE RUBEN AMORIM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five things we definitely learned from Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United training session

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘has very own whistle’ as he calls time on Antony

👉 Amorim gives Man Utd flop chance in unusual position as first XI is revealed in training session

Amorim exited the Man City picture earlier this month as was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

After the reveal on Tuesday evening concerning Guardiola, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs revealed why Man City did not consider Amorim a top target to replace their beloved head coach.

Jacobs said: “City confident since October that Pep would stay. As reported, all parties have been working since then towards Pep signing in November.

“Hugo Viana also aware of this before accepting the sporting director role. Was not under the impression from interview or talks that an imminent manager change would occur.

“Pep was coy on his future over the summer, but #MCFC always calm he would extend.

“Although City have succession planning in place, like all well-run clubs, there was no outreach to other managers, including Ruben Amorim, who City sources insist is not a stylistic fit. Official confirmation expected this week.”