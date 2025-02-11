Ancelotti bemoans Guardiola ‘nightmare’ as Man City face Real Madrid in Champions League ‘Clasico’

Carlo Ancelotti insists that it has been a “nightmare” for him to prepare his Real Madrid team for the challenge of Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

The Citizens were knocked out of the Champions League last season in the quarter-finals to Real Madrid with Guardiola’s side unlucky to lose on penalties in a tie they dominated.

Ancelotti’s men would go on to win the Champions League title for the 15th time in their history, while they also came out on top in La Liga.

Real Madrid are once again leading the way in La Liga from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, while defending Premier League champions Man City are struggling down in fifth place in the English top flight.

Neither side could finish in the top eight of the Champions League stage and they were drawn against each other in the playoffs round.

Real Madrid travel to Man City on Tuesday night and Ancelotti is expecting a tough match despite the Citizens’ position in the Premier League.

Ancelotti said in the build up: “It seems like it’s a Clasico. Whether they are in form or not, City are one of the best teams in Europe. It’s always a headache facing City. They still have the best manager out there. It’s the most difficult game we can face, whether they are in form or not. If you’re not 100 per cent, you won’t get the result.

“They are the most important rival with the best manager. It’s a nightmare for me preparing against Pep (Guardiola) because he always has ideas that make you think.

“The team who passes this round has the possibility to go far in the competition. The last three years, whoever won this tie won the Champions League. Maybe it can happen this year as well.”

That Man City and Real Madrid are facing each other in a play-off has shocked Ancelotti, he added: “It surprises me we’re in a play-off. It’s our own fault, but it’s a little bit surprising we have to play this game when it could be a semi-final.

“I’m surprised at City’s season. They had a period where it was difficult to move on with the injuries. But now the team I’ve seen in the last few games is good, competitive as usual. I don’t have doubt about how strong City is.”

Guardiola knows how hard it will be to come up against Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Man City boss said: “It’s impossible in 90 minutes to control these four players. Everyone knows it. We have to reduce their involvement as much as possible, knowing it will (not always) happen and accept that. Both teams had problems with injuries through the season.

“Madrid handled it much better than us, top of La Liga. They have shown the consistency and in the tough moments they bring their best. We have to make two big games to go through.”