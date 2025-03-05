Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso remains on Manchester City’s radar, with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly still keen on securing his signature.

Despite initial interest in January, City were unable to make a move due to financial fair play constraints, but they are now preparing to push forward with a big-money offer for the 24-year-old.

Andrea Cambiaso can play at left and right-back and that could be key for Manchester City. Outside of his obvious ability the fact that Andrea Cambiaso is a versatile player almost makes him the ideal full-back for Pep Guardiola’s squad after the departure of Kyle Walker. As it stands currently Josko Gvardiol is Guardiola’s preferred left-back

Cambiaso, who joined Juventus from Genoa for around €11 million in July 2022, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bologna before making 39 appearances for Juve last term. His performances have caught the eye of City, who are looking to strengthen their defence, especially after the struggles of new signing Abdukodir Khusanov.

The young Uzbek defender, who made his Premier League debut against Chelsea, has had a difficult start, leading to speculation about further defensive reinforcements.

Reports from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio he suggests that Manchester City are “ready” to make a substantial offer for Cambiaso, despite Juventus’ high valuation of the player, which is believed to be around €70 million.

City had initially hesitated to pursue Cambiaso during the January window, given the uncertainty around their financial situation and the potential for a heavy Premier League judgment.

In an interview Tuttosport Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has expressed his thoughts on the situation and whether the champions could come back in for the highly rated left back

“But in June? Well, a lot will depend on that judgment. Let’s suppose that City are relegated. Or let’s suppose that the incoming market is closed to them or they are excluded from the Champions League. The scenario changes radically. Even the presence or absence of Guardiola is a decisive factor, because it is Pep who wants Cambiaso at all costs.”

But is adamant he won’t leave for ” less than 70 million” and the Italian publication has revealed that Guardiola still wants Cambiaso ‘at all costs’.

The player, focused on finishing the season strong with Juventus, is said to be open to a move, particularly to work under Guardiola, though he’s not in a rush to leave Turin just yet.

Manchester City’s interest in Cambiaso continues, but they must act swiftly to avoid missing out on one of Serie A’s top talents. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Guardiola can secure the full-back he admires to strengthen his squad for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.