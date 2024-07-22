According to reports, Manchester City have “approached” Italy and PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma, who could replace Saudi Pro League target Ederson.

The Brazil international has been Man City‘s number-one goalkeeper since joining the Premier League champions in 2017.

Ederson has made over 300 appearances for Man City and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old made 43 appearances for Man City during the 2023/24 campaign but he’s being linked with a move elsewhere amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

His current contract expires in 2026 and it has been suggested that Man City would be prepared to cash in ‘for the right price’.

Middle East outfit Al Ittihad are said to be leading the race to sign Ederson, with talkSPORT reporting that they are “considering a bid”.

‘Although Kevin De Bruyne’s move to Saudi Arabia isn’t as far down the line as first thought, talkSPORT understands Al Ittihad are very interested in him. ‘Manchester City are understood to be after £100million for their captain, who is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The Saudi dealmakers are content to wait another year to snap De Bruyne up for free and while they may not get any City player this summer, they could get as many as two.’

‘As well as De Bruyne, Al Ittihad are considering a bid for the Belgian’s City teammate Ederson. ‘The Brazilian goalkeeper was subject to interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who have since pulled out of contention to sign Ederson this summer after having a £25m bid rejected. Any interested club will be required to pay in excess of £30m to land Ederson, who’s also in the final year of his City contract, this summer.’

The report also claims Donnarumma ‘could come to the Etihad Stadium as Ederson’s replacement’ as the 25-year-old is ‘open to going to the Premier League’.

The PSG star – who is valued at £33m by transfermarkt – is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and would be a phenomenal replacement if Ederson were to leave Man City this summer.

Regarding a potential move to Man City, journalist Ben Jacobs added: “Manchester City have approached Gianluigi Donnarumma as an option in case Ederson leaves for Saudi.

“Donnarumma is happy at PSG and has held early-stage discussions about extending, but is known to be interested in playing in the Premier League at some stage in his career.”