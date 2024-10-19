Man City, Arsenal among suitors for Serie A attacker who failed miserably with last club

Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly among the Premier League quartet interested in signing Charles de Ketelaere, who has found his feet after failing miserably at AC Milan.

De Ketelaere could have headed to England in the summer of 2022. He was being heavily courted by Leeds, who were relegated at the end of that season, having not recruited as well as they’d have liked.

De Ketelaere instead moved to AC Milan, where in 40 games, he failed to score a single goal, and assisted just once.

It shows how big a turnaround his career has seen that the Belgian is now on the radar of City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle, as per Fichajes.

Indeed, the Premier League quarter are said to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old amid a career resurgence at Atalanta. It is suggested a ‘significant offer’ could come for De Ketelaere if he keeps up his current form.

This season, he has scored one goal and assisted one more in seven Serie A games as a permanent Atalanta player, a status earned as a result of a phenomenal loan spell last term.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Haaland to Barcelona ‘door opened’ by ‘creative’ Laporta in Guardiola ‘perfect fit’

👉 Hugo Viana appointment sparks ‘industry whispers’ of Man City moves for Lamine Yamal and Rodri replacement

👉 Man City FFP: Citizens tipped to avoid relegation as lawyers consider government over ‘pure sporting decision’

Indeed, the Belgian escaped from Milan on a season-long loan, and scored 16 goals and assisted another 11 in all competitions – a far cry from his struggles to find the net at all with his then-owners.

He has also played in each of Belgium’s last five games, showing he is a very well respected attacker at the moment.

It is not clear how much Atalanta value him at, but after a move for just over £18million in the summer, given there are some big Premier League sides on the hunt for De Ketelaere, they could make a good profit on that investment.

READ MORE: Guardiola ‘new challenge’ desire ‘made clear’ as ‘most tempting’ offer to leave Man City revealed