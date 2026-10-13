Man City vs Arsenal: Gerrard, Owen now make U-turn on Premier League title prediction – ‘I had my doubts’

Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen have now made a U-turn on the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

There is a dark cloud over Man City after the guilty FFP verdict, but they have made a great start to this season on the pitch.

Enzo Maresca’s side sit top of the Premier League after winning their first six games, while title holders Arsenal are three points adrift after winning five of their six games.

Many backed Arsenal to retain the title in pre-season, but Man City increasingly look like serious challengers if they cannot be derailed by the FFP case.

And Liverpool legend Gerrard is now backing Man City to win the Premier League title this season.

“In terms of the Man City performance under Enzo Maresca yesterday, they were outstanding,” Gerrard said on The Overlap Daily.

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“People are talking about how it took the red card for them to go and blow Liverpool away. And they did blow Liverpool away from that moment. But they were outstanding from the first kick of the ball.

“The game plan, tactically, how they were set up, the distances, they soaked everything up that Liverpool threw at them. And Liverpool were outstanding for an hour, they were fantastic.

“But Manchester City never really looked ruffled or flustered. They played with maturity and experience. And this Manchester City team, in my opinion, they’re ready. They’re ready.

“They’ve already come to terms with Pep Guardiola moving on. The Maresca team, you can see it clearly. And they’ve got players in every position that are ready to win now, in my opinion. Fantastic team.”

“I’d put my money on City…”

When asked for his Premier League title prediction, Gerrard added: “Before a ball was kicked, I fancied Arsenal to just carry on, but now, what are we, six, seven games in…

“I’d put my money on Manchester City, having seen what I’ve seen yesterday. I’d put my money on City. They’re just so strong, and then you see the bench.”

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Owen has not gone as far as Gerrard, but he has also changed his tune on Man City after he had his “doubts” during pre-season.

“I’ve been really impressed with [Man City]. I did have my doubts pre-season, absolutely,” Owen told The Metro.

“You’re losing two of the most influential people in football, Guardiola and Rodri, and then to lose 20-something medals out of the dressing room withBernardo Silva, John Stones and others.

“It was a real loss to the club and which clubs really thrive after a manager has been so successful for such a long period of time? It’s nearly always a poisoned chalice for the person taking over next.

“There were so many grounds for thinking this could be a struggle for Manchester City. Obviously, they’ve still got good players, and obviously, they invested well and all that, but they’re going up against a team like Arsenal, a well-oiled machine that just won the league.

“I thought that City might struggle to win the league and I still think Arsenal are the team to beat – don’t get me wrong – but I’ve been really impressed with the way City, and they look like they’ll be right in the mix.”

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