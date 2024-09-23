Schmeichel accuses Michael Oliver of ‘trying to ruin’ Man City vs Arsenal match

Peter Schmeichel has accused referee Michael Oliver of “trying to ruin” the Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta both expressed frustrations with the officiating after Sunday’s clash between the title chasers finished in a barnstorming 2-2 draw.

The reigning champions and their biggest challengers played out a gripping clash at the Etihad Stadium, where Erling Haaland’s early opener was cancelled out by a stunning strike by Riccardo Calafiori on his first Arsenal start.

Set-piece star Gabriel powered Arsenal ahead with a header in first-half stoppage time, but more drama was to follow as Leandro Trossard was sent off moments later.

The 10-man Gunners defended with their lives throughout the second period and wasted time in a bid to wind down the clock, but Man City managed to make it 2-2 at the death through substitute John Stones.

Arteta was frustrated by Oliver’s decision to hand a second booking to Trossard for kicking the ball away a fortnight on from Declan Rice getting a second yellow for the same reason.

And former Man City goalkeeper Schmeichel claimed that Oliver wanted “himself in the spotlight” after handing out “soft yellow cards” to players.

Schmeichel told Viaplay: “Michael Oliver is doing everything he can to make this race for everyone. This is the biggest game in the Premier League so far! Soft yellow cards!

“Why is Michael Oliver trying to ruin it? It’s a big game, emotions are flying high — understand what you are dealing with here, but no — Michael Oliver wants himself in the spotlight!”

MORE ON MAN CITY v ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Man City 2-2 Arsenal: A quite ridiculous end to a quite ridiculous game

👉 Manchester City and Arsenal share pyrrhic draw with Pep Guardiola left to count greater cost

👉 Tetchy Mikel Arteta gives ‘unbelievable’ reaction to Arsenal draw and red card against Man City

But former Man Utd captain Roy Keane insisted that Trossard’s second yellow card for kicking the ball away was the “height of stupidity”.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “”They [VAR officials] probably said ‘let me see it again’. What do you need to see again!? If you are on a yellow card – I’ve said it before – you need to try not to give the referee a reason to give you another yellow card.

“He’s obviously barged into the player, and then he has kicked the ball away. It’s not even a debate. You don’t need to watch it 30 times! He’s wrong, and it’s the height of stupidity.”

When asked about Trossard’s sending off, Arteta said: “I prefer not to comment. I’ve seen it and it’s that obvious, so I’ll leave it to you guys.

“I was already in big trouble trying to solve what happened on the pitch. It’s not my problem to solve what happens off the pitch.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘fighting against more than 11 men’ v Man City as referee conspiracies abound