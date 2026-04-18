Man City vs Arsenal: Six predictions ahead of potential Premier League title decider

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will face off on Sunday in a potential title decider.

Arsenal travel to Man City on Sunday knowing they must avoid defeat to stem the flow of people claiming they are set to completely bottle the Premier League title.

The Gunners’ 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, coupled with the Citizens’ emphatic 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, means Pep Guardiola’s side are six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

As well as having an extra match to play, Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this weekend with many pundits and former players insisting the momentum is with the Citizens.

Not everyone thinks it will straightforward for Man City on Sunday but some reckon Arsenal could get “destroyed” if they are not careful…

Alan Shearer

Shearer told The Metro: “The whole season effectively comes down to this game. I think it’s huge and the biggest game of the season for both clubs.

“Confidence and momentum is such a big thing, which is why I’m going to say a Man City home win. I think the belief they’ll get from beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and the performances of the last couple of weeks.

“I think a draw would be a good result for Arsenal, but I think City might have too much for them. Arteta knows there’s been no panic from Pep, has there?

“It’s always been pretty consistent, and they always cone good at this time of the year, and it looks as if they are. They’ve won their first trophy and could even end up getting the treble.

“I just think with the momentum that they’ve got and the confidence that they’ve got, I think they might have too much.

“It’d be really interesting to see what Arsenal do, whether they sort of sit back or try to take the game to City, but I think City might just have too much for them.”

Paul Merson

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League if they beat Arsenal on Sunday, 100 per cent.

“It’s in their hands now because Arsenal did not play well at all against Bournemouth. If City win on Sunday, they will beat Burnley next week and before you know it, they are at the top of the table with five games to go.

“The way Arsenal are playing now, I can’t seem them winning all their remaining games, should they lose to City.

“It’s just unbelievable how it has all turned around. Absolutely mind-blowing to say the least! You just look at it and go, ‘Wow’.

“In hindsight, you can’t see anything but a Manchester City win. I saw Arsenal in the first 15 minutes against Sporting in the Champions League and told my boy it would be 0-0. You just can’t see them scoring!

“Defensively, Arsenal are solid. If they don’t lose this game, they win the league. For City though, a draw is no good. They must win.”

Arsenal legend Merson continued: “I can’t see Arsenal winning all their remaining games if they lose to City on Sunday. It’s hard to watch Arsenal at the moment.

“But the players need to look at the bright side of it. If they beat City, the league is done and they win it. That is how they must think about this game.

“If Arsenal go to the Etihad, sit behind the ball, absorb all the pressure and try to play for a draw, they will get destroyed by City!

“Even if they have a go and lose the game, it at least gives them confidence. Imagine if they sit behind the ball and lose 1-0? I don’t think it does any good for their confidence.

“Mikel Arteta is the only person who can tell if he’s asking these players to play in a certain way or are they actually going into their shells due to the pressure.

“Apart from Declan Rice, I don’t see anyone else being expressive on the pitch. There is no pace in that team, no urgency, no desire to get inside the box. They look nervous and what a bad time to be that way.

“I don’t know what Arsenal turn up for this game. They need to take the game to City here. I’m desperately trying to make a case for Arsenal, but I’m finding it extremely hard to do so.

“My heart says draw, but my head says Manchester City win. Football is so unpredictable and Arsenal will be hoping this game goes in their favour against all odds. But the way they’ve been playing is a big concern.”

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Wayne Rooney

When asked if the match at the weekend could be classed as a title decider, Rooney said on his BBC podcast: “Yeah, I think it will be.

“It’s an important game and if City win if I make them favourites to win the league and if Arsenal win it it’s there’s for the taking. It probably is a title decider.”

When pushed for his prediction, Rooney added: “I think Man City will win, 1-0. It still won’t be done if that happens but it slightly gives City the advantage.”

On why Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks, Rooney said: “I think it’s just the pressure of trying to win the Premier League.

“We know how important experience is at this stage of the season and they’ve got quite a few players who haven’t won titles so that pressure does build up.

“You have a couple of bad results and you start searching for answers and now they’re struggling to get out of it.

“I still think Arsenal have a great chance to win the league but they’re starting to show signs that they’re cracking a little bit and Man City know how to win league titles.”

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes

Neville said on The Overlap: “I think it’s going to be a draw on Sunday and I think it’ll be 1-1.”

But Scholes had a much different prediction, he said: “I think City will win easily.

“Just comfortable. Unless they get someone sent off or something stupid. I think they’ll win comfortably. Two or three [nil].”

A almost-speechless Neville responded: “Wow… wow!”

Gabby Agbonlahor

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Definitely, Manchester City are the favourites, playing at home as well, the form they are in, the form Arsenal are in.

“But I really think Arsenal are going to play real defensive game, I do.

“I can see Mosquera at right-back, Hincapie left-back, Gabriel, Saliba.

“Midfield’s obviously Zubimendi and Rice, Martinelli against Lisbon, he was working his socks off, he gives that to the side.

“I think this could be one of those games where we are so excited for, but it doesn’t live up to expectations.”

Asked why there is more pressure on Arsenal than Man City to win the game, Agbonlahor added: “Because Arsenal didn’t turn up against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, they stalled.

“Then against Southampton, yes, a good Southampton side, but a Championship side. They didn’t turn up.

“Then they played against Bournemouth, where you are thinking, go on, you have the chance to go 12 points clear, they don’t turn up again.

“Yes, they did a job against Sporting Lisbon, but they weren’t very good going forward.

“So, you look at their form, and you have got to think Manchester City are favourites at the Etihad.”

When asked for his prediction, he continued: “I think a frustrating Super Sunday, and not as exciting as we all are predicting.

“I am going to go with a 1-1 draw.

“Do not be surprised if Arsenal score off a corner.”

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