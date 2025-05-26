Man City ‘ask for deal conditions’ as they prepare to rival Man Utd, Tottenham for Wolves star

Man City are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed they’ve made an official approach to sign a Wolves player.

City are planning to refresh key areas of their squad after a disappointing campaign that ended without silverware. Their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday capped off a season that also saw them fall short in Europe and miss out on the Premier League title.

Several positions are under review heading into the transfer window, including midfield and both full-back roles. Kyle Walker is expected to leave the club this summer, while Pep Guardiola has regularly had to reshuffle his defence due to a lack of natural options on the left side.

Guardiola turned to Matheus Nunes at right-back in recent months, despite him joining as a midfielder two years ago, while Josko Gvardiol, primarily a centre-back, and academy prospect Nico O’Reilly were also used at left-back during the run-in.

Midfield reinforcements are also high on the agenda, with City known to be tracking Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders.

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White remains a long-term target, though fresh reports suggest Arsenal have joined the race.

They were also among the clubs interested in Florian Wirtz before Liverpool made their move for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Matheus Cunha’s potential transfer to Man Utd has been one of the hot topics, and now it seems City could be set to weaken Wolves further.

Fabrizio Romano reports that City have approached Wolves to learn the “deal conditions” for highly rated defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Algeria international, 23, has impressed under Vitor Pereira this season and is considered one of the most consistent left-sided players in the league.

He has featured both as a traditional left-back and further forward on the wing, registering five goals and seven assists in all competitions.

City are understood to view his technical ability, movement and attacking output as key attributes for a player in Guardiola’s system. His flexibility and profile make him a strong candidate for a position the club have struggled to solve since the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022.

According to reports, rivals Man Utd are also monitoring Ait-Nouri as they search for competition at cover at left-back, having explored the possibility of a deal last summer. Tottenham were also considered contenders for his signature earlier this year.

Ait-Nouri joined Wolves from Angers in 2020 and has developed into a key player at Molineux. He is currently valued at around €35 million, with Wolves expected to hold out for a premium if multiple clubs enter the race.

Losing Ait-Nouri would be another bitter blow for a Wolves side regarded as one of next season’s relegation contenders.