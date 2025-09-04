It has been claimed that “questions will be asked” of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City on one condition amid suggestions that his players are “bored”.

Guardiola has done a remarkable job as he’s revolutionised English football during his trophy-laden stint at Man City, but he has experienced huge difficulties over the past year.

In the absence of Rodri, Man City’s form fell off a cliff last season as they dramatically exited the Premier League title race before the New Year, while they also suffered an early elimination from the Champions League.

This has sparked a huge squad overhaul at Man City, who have been among the biggest spenders in Europe in the last two transfer windows.

Despite this, Man City have endured a rough start to this season, losing two of their opening three Premier League games.

READ: Ederson was Pep Guardiola’s most important Man City transfer ever



Earlier this week, presenter Richard Keys argued that Man City’s players “might be bored” of Guardiola.

“There’s plenty of time for Guardiola to sort things out, but I’ll say again – I’m not sure he can – or will,” Keys said.

“I think he looks tired. I think he looks bored. And I think his players might just be bored of him. They perhaps want to hear a new voice around the place.”

Now, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that “questions” will be “asked by Man City” amid the “massive twist” of their significant overhaul if Guardiola’s side do not have a “better season” than last term.

“Questions are going to be asked by Man City,” Brown told Football Insider.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F365’s 2025/26 season predictions revised post transfer window

👉 Liverpool buy top, no Gyokeres: Top 10 Premier League signings of the summer

👉 Man Utd and Man City are signing goalkeepers ill-suited to who and where they are



“He’s obviously got a lot of credit in the bank at City with everything he’s achieved there.

“At the moment the view is that he’s pretty much untouchable, but with the money they’ve spent on this massive squad overhaul, he does need to get results.

“The expectation there is that they win the league every year, last year they came nowhere close. If they have a similar season after this poor start they’ve had, maybe there will be some pressure.

“Man City have lost a lot of senior players in the transfer window, and they don’t have that stable foundation of players that they’ve always had.

“Kyle Walker, Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish. These are all players who have played big roles for City and have now been sold, and that can have a real impact on the team going forward.

“No matter who you are, it’s quite easy to start the season and before you know it you’ve lost three or four games and you’re not where you expected to be.

“While I don’t think there’s any pressure on Guardiola, he does need a better season than they had last year, otherwise questions will be asked.”