According to reports, Premier League champions Manchester City are ‘completely baffled’ by Argentina forward Julian Alvarez ‘agitating’ for a summer move.

Man City paid around £14m to sign Alvarez from River Plate during the 2022 January transfer window.

The World Cup winner has proven to be a brilliant signing for Man City. He has 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Despite this, he is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer and is being linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona. This comes as he is behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order at the Etihad.

According to a report in Spain, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ‘a plan to retire Robert Lewandowski’, with Alvarez identified as a potential ‘bombshell signing’.

Alvarez is described as the ‘preferred option’ to replace Lewandowski and the Man City star ‘would welcome’ a move to the Nou Camp as he is not ‘entirely happy’ at the Etihad.

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims ‘City are completely baffled by Julian Alvarez’s recent behaviour’.

It has been claimed that Alvarez and his team have been ‘agitating for a transfer for several weeks’ as ‘the player is thought to be keen on getting more game time’.

‘Man City are said to be ‘determined’ to keep Alvarez, but the report has provided more apparent details regarding the ongoing conflict between the club, player and Pep Guardiola.

‘Man City handed the versatile attacker a fresh contract in March 2023, but we are told that Alvarez again demanded improved terms only to recently turn down the Cityzen’s offer when they yielded to his wishes. ‘We also hear that he had a discussion with Pep Guardiola regarding his game time and that the tactician actually did try to use him more regularly. ‘In a bid to try and calm the situation, Man City agreed to let Alvarez join Argentina for the upcoming Paris Olympics despite the fact that the 24-year-old also featured at the recently concluded Copa America, scoring twice. ‘We hear that Guardiola was furious about this decision. The player’s actions have left club chiefs at the Etihad seriously confused as they believe that they have done everything possible to make him feel valued and important.’

The report also claims Man City are ‘big admirers’ of Eberechi Eze, while up to four players could be sold to free up funds for signings.