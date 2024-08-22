Man City: Barcelona ‘growing impatient’ over Gundogan transfer as Haaland decides future

Barcelona are ‘growing impatient’ over attempts from Man City to sign Ilkay Gundogan as they need his wages off their books, according to reports.

The Citizens have made just one transfer so far this summer with Savinho arriving from Troyes after the Brazilian impressed on loan at La Liga side Girona last term.

Transfer activity could now ramp up at the Etihad Stadium ahead of deadline after pulling in big money for Julian Alvarez, with widespread reports indicating that Gundogan is about to re-sign from Barcelona.

The Germany international was a key reason for years of success under Pep Guardiola with Gundogan winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League trophy.

Gundogan, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, looks set to join Man City once again but TBR Football claims that the Catalan giants are still ‘pushing’ the Premier League club to complete a deal.

It is understood that ‘an agreement is now in place’ between Barcelona and Man City with the midfielder ‘also open to the return’ to the Etihad Stadium.

However, it is claimed that Barcelona are ‘growing impatient that the deal has not been finalised’ despite an agreement already in place.

TBR Football adds:

‘Barcelona have still not been able to register star signing Dani Olmo to their squad because they first need to clear Gundogan’s wages off their books. ‘The La Liga giants have made it clear to City that they have done their part by allowing Gundogan to leave on a free – they are now urging the English champions to accelerate the deal being finalised. ‘They are desperate for the situation to not drag on and would ideally like it to be done before the weekend.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the Gundogan deal as ‘here we go’ and has revealed that Man City boss Guardiola was key to the deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As reported yesterday, Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City is a ‘here we go’ – the player’s agents were in Manchester in the last 24 hours and he is set to be allowed to leave Barcelona as a free agent.

“Barca informed Gundogan of the decision to let him leave on a free transfer, and now he’s said his goodbyes to his teammates as he prepares to return for a second spell at Man City, with Pep Guardiola key to this deal.”

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the future but it seems the Norway international is keen to remain at Man City for the forseeable future.

Football Insider insists that Haaland is ‘interested in signing a new Man City contract’ with his current deal running out in three seasons.

After scoring an incredible 91 goals in his first 100 matches for the Citizens, Haaland has previously been offered the opportunity to renew his contract at the Etihad.

At the time the former Borussia Dortmund international ‘was not too keen on extending his contract when the subject was tentatively suggested, but sources have said he is more eager to do so now’.