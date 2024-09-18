Man City: Barcelona ‘offer’ Haaland ‘exchange’ with Laporta to ‘sacrifice’ £42m star in ‘dream’ transfer

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly testing Manchester City’s resolve with a ‘galactic exchange offer’ for prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland.

The 24-year-old has 99 goals in his 103 appearances for Man City across all competitions and he’s made a remarkable start to the 2024/25 campaign.

So far this campaign, Haaland has nine goals in his five Premier League appearances and he’ll be hoping to put title rivals Arsenal to the sword at the Etihad on Sunday.

Arsenal star Jorginho has revealed their amusing reaction to Haaland’s recent form.

“Erling scoring again, it is starting to make us laugh,” Jorginho said.

“We look at City’s results because we look at all the games and we love football. We love the Premier League so we watch all the games to be fair. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do.”

Luckily for Arsenal and Man City’s other Premier League rivals, Haaland’s long-term future may be in doubt as he is reportedly attracting interest from several elite European clubs.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Haaland has ‘expressed his desire’ to leave Man City for a ‘next step’ amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG.

Barcelona failed to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer due to their financial troubles. This is while they had to free up funds before registering Dani Olmo, so it’s hard to see the La Liga leaders being able to afford Haaland in their current state.

Haaland reportedly wants an affordable contract to be included in his new Man City contract and Barcelona will certainly be hoping that the striker gets his wish.

Barcelona are already said to be thinking out of the box as they attempt to sign Haaland. A report in Spain claims they have an ‘incredible plan in mind’ as they want to ‘take advantage’ of Man City’s ‘huge interest’ in Uraguay international Ronald Araujo.

Man City are hardly in desperate need of a centre-back, but the reports in Spain say Barcelona ‘want to sacrifice’ the 25-year-old in the coming months as he is due to be out of contract in 2026.

It is also claimed that Barcelona are ‘offering’ Araujo in a ‘galactic exchange’ for Haaland as president Joan Laporta looks to secure his ‘dream’ signing.

The ‘proposal’ is said to be Araujo and 50 million euros. This is never going to be accepted, but Barcelona can dream.