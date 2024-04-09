Barcelona star insists Man City man wants to leave as personal terms are ‘agreed’ for Prem replacement

Barcelona attacker Joao Felix thinks he’s convinced Man City star Bernardo Silva to leave the Etihad Stadium for the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

Silva has scored 65 goals in 345 appearances for the Citizens during his seven seasons at the club, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

Does Bernardo Silva want to leave Man City in the summer?

There have been rumours over the last couple of years that he could be looking for a new challenge with a report yesterday insisting he is looking to leave in the summer because he’s ‘not happy with the weather in England’.

Barcelona’s Felix is a good friend of Silva and his Portugal international team-mate reckons he’s convinced the Man City attacker to move to the Catalan giants in the summer.

Felix said: “If Bernardo Silva comes, I’m going to ask for a commission (laughs). Everything I have said is true and if he comes they will be delighted with him. He asked me about places to live, places to eat, about safety… He asked me a little about everything. Whether I have convinced him? I think so, I think so.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his reaction to Felix’s comments, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Joao Felix has no doubt raised some eyebrows with his comments about talking to Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva about joining him at Barcelona. Felix has made it clear he’s convinced Bernardo to come to Barca, and that they’ve spoken about life in the city and places to live.

“Still, Felix also added an important point that it’s not down to the player for now. Even though what he said was a serious statement, but again, the crucial point is Financial Fair Play for this story: Barca still don’t know how much they can spend, how it will work, so we’re at really early stages of the story. For sure Joao is big friend of Bernardo and he’d love Bernardo to join him at the Nou Camp.

“Bernardo has been on Barcelona’s list for a long time – he was wanted by them last summer, but also by Paris Saint-Germain. At that time, Manchester City decided to extend his contract, but with a release clause, which is worth £50m and which is valid this summer. Interest from Barca has always been there, but let’s see what happens now with FFP, which will be crucial.

“So, the clause is there, and Felix would be happy to have his fellow countryman and friend alongside him, but let’s see what Barcelona will decide to do, and PSG as well, but for sure it looks like one to watch for this summer.”

Lucas Paqueta signing to ease the pain on Silva’s departure?

And Foot Mercato is now claiming that Man City will again attempt to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta after a move for the Brazilian collapsed last summer.

The Citizens have apparently agreed personal terms with Paqueta as a ‘salary agreement still exists’ from last summer and they ‘still have their eye’ on the Brazil international despite buying Matheus Nunes instead.

Reacting to those rumours, Romano added: “Another Manchester City story making headlines is strong links again with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta. He’s always been one of the main names on their list. We all know last summer the deal was close then it collapsed.

“Paqueta would obviously be more than keen on that move, City interest remains but it will depend on multiple factors. It’s not something being discussed club-to-club at this point.”