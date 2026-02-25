FC Barcelona and other European giants have been told that there is ‘only’ one ‘way’ to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

The Man City standout signing a remarkable contract extension until 2034 has done little to shut down relentless transfer speculation, particularly from the Spanish media.

Realistically, Haaland is not going to go anywhere for some time, but this has not prevented baseless claims of a potential move to Barcelona or elsewhere from surfacing.

In the case of Barcelona, they are struggling to find the cash to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Man Utd, so they really have no hope of landing Haaland for a potential world-record fee.

Despite this, Barcelona board member Joan Soler has boldly claimed that they have the “finances ready” to sign Haaland or Julian Alvarez.

“Yes, we could sign players like Julián Álvarez or Haaland. These signings pay for themselves in five years and Barca’s finances are ready for something like this,” Soler claimed.

READ: Champions League prize money table calculated as Bodo/Glimt leap up seven places



“At the end of the day, Barca must be very careful about which signings it makes in terms of the wage bill.

“We have set ourselves a limit and we are not going to exceed it. We have to sign players at market prices, keeping our salary scales in mind.”

A report in Spain claims Man City boss Pep Guardiola boss has ‘directly intervened’ to ‘ask’ Haaland to ‘end negotiations’ over a transfer, but he really needn’t worry.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has explained why he can only see one ‘way’ for Haaland to leave Man City for a European giant in the near future.

“Man City aren’t even going to consider selling Haaland,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Liverpool and Man Utd boosted as Tottenham players reassigned after relegation



“Unless they’re in some sort of financial crisis we don’t know about and desperately need the money, there’s just no way they’re going to let him go. That would be the only way.

“It would take crazy money, £200million or more probably, to even start thinking about it. Whether it’s PSG, Real Madrid, whoever, they won’t be able to do it.

“Regardless of how he’s played this season, they know how good he is. It’s funny, people say he’s not scoring as much as he usually does or he’s not playing as well, but he still scores more than pretty much anybody else in the world.

“His supposed poor season is better than 99 per cent of players would be able to pull off. I have no doubts Man City are happy and comfortable with how he’s performed. There’s not going to be any plans to let him go, and from everything you see and hear out of Man City, he’s happy there as well, so it’s not an issue.”

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: ’60-point deduction’ deemed ‘logical’ as ‘board has to go’ with guilty verdict, PL win

