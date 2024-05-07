Man City: Euro giants want Guardiola after claims he ‘will quit’ as City ‘could be relegated’ over FFP

Could it soon be time for Pep Guardiola to leave Man City?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola would be the ‘dream’ appointment for Bayern Munich’s board this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Citizens won the Treble last season as the Spaniard took his side to new heights, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Although they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-finals, Man City are still on course for a Double this season as Guardiola continues to dominate English football.

Their 5-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday saw them close the gap back to one point on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who they have a game in hand on, while they face struggling rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final later this month.

Guardiola still has a contract until the summer of 2025 at Man City but his future beyond that point is unknown and now there are rumours that Bayern Munich want to appoint the former Barcelona midfielder this summer.

Bayern Munich are having a hard time finding a manager willing to take over from Thomas Tuchel in the summer with a number of candidates reportedly turning down the role.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

And now German newspaper Kicker claims that there are ‘whispers’ that Bayern Munich are hoping to appoint Guardiola with the Bavarian board ‘dreaming of a return’ for the Spaniard.

The report adds that Guardiola ‘never completely abandoned his tents in Munich’ with the Man City boss owning ‘an apartment there and visits from time to time’.

Kicker admit that Guardiola ‘has so far given no public reason to doubt that he will fulfill this contract’ at Man City but his recent comments have increased speculation.

Guardiola commented recently on Bayern Munich’s search for a new coach, he said: “I think it’s just a matter of time and they will definitely choose the right person.

“It’s also about how they want to play and which players they have available. But Bayern have the right resources and people in their ranks.

“They have a capable board that will find the best possible solution,” said Guardiola and wished his ex club, “because I love it so much. It was very nice in this city and I still have a lot of really good friends in Munich.”

Pep Guardiola ‘will quit’ Man City?

A recent report in Football Insider insisted that Guardiola ‘will quit’ after referring to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness’ comments on Man City’s financial fair play case.

Man City are still awaiting a verdict on their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules and that has caused doubt over Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s always said that he’s been given assurances that City have done nothing wrong.

“But I think he’s coming towards the end of his natural time at the club anyway, maybe one or two seasons down the road. I think he may be ready for a fresh challenge.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Arsenal or Man City? Neville makes PL title ‘twist’ claim as he reveals ‘fear’ in fresh prediction

👉 The Premier League’s best player is also its best finisher this season

“There’s no doubt that he’s at the top of his game and he’s a superb manager, but everything has its time. I think his exit may coincide with the results of these cases. It may just be for football reasons after all.”

Those comments from Wyness come after Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke insisted that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

It is understood that the ‘maximum punishment the Citizens could receive would be relegation to the Championship’ with Football Insider aslo claiming that Man City – who have strongly denied they have breached the rules – ‘unlikely to see their financial fair play case concluded before the end of next season’.

More: Man City | Pep Guardiola