According to reports, Bayern Munich have decided whether to sign Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s guilty FFP verdict.

Haaland is among Man City’s players who could leave after it was confirmed that the club has been found guilty of almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Man City have since submitted an appeal, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to fail. If this happens, their potential punishments include a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

A knock-on effect of Man City dropping to the Championship or below would be a mass player exodus, with Haaland already linked with clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mooted as possible destinations, though he has also been sporadically linked with a move to Bayern Munich over the past few years.

READ: Where will Erling Haaland go now after Man City guilty verdict? Madrid? Arsenal? Munich? Leeds?

However, German journalist Christian Falk has explained why Bayern Munich are not currently looking to sign Haaland from Man City.

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are keeping an eye on Erling Haaland amid the Premier League’s ongoing case against Manchester City. FC Bayern are focusing on contract talks with their own top striker, Harry Kane,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“The talks are going well and the club thinks the Englishman will decide after the international break. If he signs a new two-year contract (perhaps with the option of a third year) then Vincent Kompany’s side already has a very good player in this position.

“Don’t forget that there isn’t just the transfer fee to consider with a player like Haaland; there’s also the salary.

“Bayern Munich doesn’t tend to pay salaries in the range of what the Norwegian international is earning in Manchester (about €35m [£29.8m], we heard). It’s an enormous price to take the player out of City before even considering the transfer fee.

“Even if he were to become available on a free transfer, you’re still paying a signing-on fee for the player.

“So, at the moment, Bayern are looking at the situation – and they do admire Erling Haaland (as every club in Europe does) – but they’re so happy with Harry Kane that there’s simply no space, on the one hand on the pitch, and on the other hand, on the wage bill.”

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Harry Kane ‘agreement’ revealed

As Falk mentioned, Bayern Munich star Kane is currently in discussions over a new contract so he can commit to the Bundesliga giants beyond 2027.

And on Tuesday, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Kane and Bayern Munich now have an ‘agreement’ on a contract extension after he ‘rejected’ the chance to join Barcelona next year.

The report claims:

‘For Kane, the uncertainty over his future has been resolved. ‘The England captain is now fully committed to Bayern and, barring any late change, will continue in Munich on a new two-and-a-half-year contract.’

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