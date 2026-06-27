Man City ‘best positioned’ to land second midfielder ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG after ‘direct contacts’

Enzo Maresca has signed on as the new Man City manager.

Manchester City are now ‘best positioned’ to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG after reaching an agreement to sign Elliot Anderson.

City have moved quickly to land Anderson ahead of Manchester United this summer and having had their first bid for the England international knocked back by Nottingham Forest, they’ve now agreed a fee.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Manchester City strike agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson. #MCFC made 23yo #NFFC midfielder primary target to bolster this summer & now done deal, subject to #England international finalising personal terms

@TheAthleticFC.’

Ornstein later revealed the cost of this deal. He added: ‘Manchester City agree to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in deal worth £116m. Fee guaranteed with no add-ons.

‘#MCFC record transfer for 23yo #NFFC midfielder – set for medical in NYC on Friday before signing long-term contract.’

After a hugely impressive season for Forest and has thriving alongside Declan Rice in England’s midfield, City have secured the most sought-after midfielder in what is the summer of Premier League midfield moves.

West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Manchester United and Tottenham, who are also working to prise Sandro Tonali from Newcastle.

Arsenal are now thought to be preparing an £80m offer for Bruno Guimaraes, which could prompt Newcastle into fighting Man Utd for Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha.

And City aren’t done yet, as ESPN journalist Javier Rodriguez Pascal reports that Enzo Maresca’s side are now ‘best positioned’ to sign Lille teenager Bouaddi.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported Liverpool and Arsenal’s desire to sign Bouaddi in the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Lille knows very well that top clubs will be coming for Bouaddi, because even before the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with his agents.

“I can tell you that between January and now, for sure, he’s been approached by Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris Saint-Germain love Bouaddi. At the moment, they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, so that’s a point.

“But Paris Saint-Germain absolutely love Bouaddi, and they’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“Then we have to mention also that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi.

“For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool, so both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player, but now shining at the World Cup, one of the best talents around in midfield.”

Man City make their move

But Pascal has now revealed on X: ‘Manchester City is now the team best positioned to sign Bouaddi. Following the signing of Elliot Anderson and pending what happens with Rodri’s future.’

Matteo Moretto had already reported on Thursday that City were ‘keeping a close eye’ on Bouaddi, and confirmed on Saturday morning they are ‘very interested’ in the Morocco international and ‘direct contacts with Lille have already taken place’.