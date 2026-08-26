Man City to bid £120m for Enzo Fernandez today, as Chelsea set extra condition before saying yes

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Manchester City intend to meet Chelsea’s £120m asking price for Enzo Fernandez with a mammoth bid today, though before the transfer can go ahead, the Blues have one more thing they want ticked off, according to a report.

Man City have already spent monstrous sums on midfielders this summer, with Elliot Anderson arriving for £116m and Ayyoub Bouaddi’s transfer confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The Morocco ace has cost a package totalling €100m / £86m, though both his and Anderson’s fees will be blown away if Man City succeed in signing Fernandez.

The move is being driven by Enzo Maresca who is desperate to reunite with the Argentine who he managed at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez wants the move, though Chelsea set an unofficial soft deadline for clubs to meet their £120m asking price two Fridays ago.

No club came forward, though the story hasn’t ended there, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Man City plan to launch a gigantic bid for the 25-year-old after overseeing a plethora of lucrative sales.

Romano said: “So, important to say about Manchester City, work on the money. Because imagine Manchester City generated more than €400 million with all the exits this summer, from Rodri to Tijani Reijnders, to Nico Gonzalez, to Omar Marmoush, to Savinho and all the others.

“Manchester City are generating a crazy amount of money. Again, more than €400m, and Manchester City are now ready to go very strong on the market because they want to sign Enzo Fernandez.

“Manchester City bid is coming. It was the big bomb of the morning here on the channel. The bid is coming. The proposal is coming. And so Manchester City will bid for Enzo Fernandez.

“We will see when. Could be any moment. So stay tuned. And Manchester City will go strong for Enzo Fernandez.

“The agreement with Enzo is not a problem on personal terms. There is green light from Enzo to proceed. So for sure, a very interesting story to follow.”

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, that £120m bid will be launched today (Wednesday).

Man City to bid £120m for Enzo Fernandez today – report

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, explained: ‘Manchester City are set to send a bid of £120million for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the coming hours, TEAMtalk understands, raising the prospect of a late-window move that has been building for several weeks.

‘City sources believe the offer will meet Chelsea’s asking price, although the Blues will only accept it if they can identify and secure a suitable replacement in time.’

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As mentioned, Chelsea would be willing to sell for £120m, but they’re adamant no green light will be given until they’ve signed, or at the very least lined up, a worthy replacement.

That condition could ensure the Fernandez saga drags on until the very end of the window, even if Chelsea accept Man City’s bid.

Among those the Blues are considering signing is Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who they offered £64m for earlier in this window.

But according to Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth remain calm and confident about retaining Scott and frustrating Chelsea.

He explained on X: ‘Bournemouth remain confident of keeping Alex Scott. Chelsea had a £64m bid rejected earlier this summer.

‘As of Wednesday morning, no fresh contact. Bournemouth have insisted all summer Scott is not for sale.

‘Chelsea plan to add another player if Enzo Fernandez is sold to Manchester City.

‘It could be a midfielder, but a versatile/right-sided attacker is not discounted either, especially if Pedro Neto departs as well.’

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