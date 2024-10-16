Man City ‘big blow’ to have ‘significant’ impact as Guardiola return to Barcelona ‘gains strength’

The departure of Txiki Begiristain will be a “big blow” for Man City and the Citizens could face years in the wilderness if Pep Guardiola leaves at the same time, according to former Citizens financial adviser Stefan Borson.

Man City confirmed over the weekend that Begiristain will leave his position at the end of the season, with Sporting Lisbon’s Hugo Viana set to succeed him.

Begiristain took on the role in October 2012, having been in the same position at Barcelona from 2003-10, and was widely credited with luring compatriot Guardiola to the Etihad Stadium four years later.

It was Begiristain who backed Guardiola in his managerial big break at Barcelona, with the pair striking up a close friendship as team-mates at the Catalan club in the early-to-mid 1990s.

And former Man City financial adviser Borson reckons the Citizens could find themselves with a “big problem” if Guardiola follows Begiristain out of the door.

Borson told Football Insider: “It’s a big hit, but it was always going to happen. It’s nearly happened a few times over the years. I think he’s considered retiring from the age of 55 and he’s now 60.

“As I understand it, there has been various times over the last few years where he’s been on the verge of leaving and has postponed it, but he’s decided not to postpone it any longer.

“But is it a big blow because he’s been central to City’s success since 2012.

“His fingerprints are all over not just Pep’s situation, but also a lot of the signings that were made in the Pellegrini era as well. City did win the league under Pellegrini as well, albeit it only once, but people do forget that.

“If it coincides with Guardiola leaving as well and perhaps other people within that sort of block of Catalonian management, then the issue will clearly be big.

“We know in football succession issues are a big problem. United have had famous issues since Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left, and Arsenal took a long time to settle down after Arsene Wenger left.

“We know these sorts of disruptions are significant. He’s been at the club a very long time.

“I don’t think we should read too much into it, but it will be a problem.”

And reports in Spain claim that Guardiola now has two options following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as the new England manager: ‘renew with Man City or return to Barcelona’.

Guardiola had been linked to succeeding Gareth Southgate as the next permanent England manager but the Football Association has made their choice.

Despite Hansi Flick only being in place a few months, the report insists that a return to Barcelona is ‘gaining strength’ for the Catalan manager.

Another option for Guardiola would be ‘to leave Manchester City at the end of the season and take a sabbatical year’ before returning to ‘the bench in another country such as Italy’.