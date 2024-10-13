A football finance expert claims Manchester City’s “big” APT hearing “win” will force the Premier League to ‘instantly delete’ some of its current rules.

At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City are facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted their innocence but if they are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Earlier this year, Man City fought back against the Premier League as they launched an unprecedented campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

While the FFP hearing is ongoing, the APT case has already concluded. It’s claimed Man City and the Premier League achieved success, but the club narrowly “won on penalties”.

Earlier this week, Premier League chair Alison Brittain was urged to “resign as soon as possible” after the APT hearing, while Stefan Borson explained why ‘some of the APT rules will need to be instantly deleted’.

“One of City’s big wins was in relation to a matter they always warned the Premier League teams about, which were the new rules that came in in February of this year,” Borson told Football Insider.

“Those rules had only a few tweaks in terms of the drafting, but it was found in the hearing that the drafting changes were material in terms of moving the likelihood of false appraisals by the Premier League and false rejections of commercial deals, moving those in the wrong direction.

“They were effectively unwound as being unlawful.

“City in October when these were first proposed by the Premier League did say to people around the table ‘We are not sure these are lawful and, if you proceed, not only will we vote against them, but we reserve our rights to challenge them legally’.

“The Premier League and the clubs carried on, and City did launch the legal challenge that we see now.

“What’s also interesting is that, even with that legal challenge that’s been made by City, it only just got through on the vote.

“It only got through on the vote because of two teams abstaining, not because they voted for it, so only 11 teams actually voted for those changes that are now found to be unlawful.

“That particular element was a big win for City because those rules went too far, and the tribunal agreed with them. They will have to be deleted because they are unlawful.”