Manchester City have been blamed as incoming signing Juma Bah has been accused of “breaking his contract” with La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have been active in the transfer market this month as they have signed centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis from RC Lens and Palmeiras.

Man City are also set to land talented attacker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that ‘all documents are signed’ for this deal, which should be completed within the next couple of days.

Romano has also revealed that they are ‘set to confirm’ Bah’s move to the Etihad. He said: “Juma Bah will become new Manchester City player.

“The plan is to loan the 18-year-old centre back to RC Lens, verbal agreement done as revealed. “City anticipate Inter and Fenerbahçe as they’ve agreed terms with Bah.”

READ: Liverpool and Man Utd targets no longer identical as 24/25 pre-season goals revisited



However, Real Valladolid are far from pleased with how Man City and Bah have conducted themselves when pursuing this deal.

In a detailed statement, the La Liga club claimed Man City are “behind” Bah “breaking his contract” and threatened legal action.

“Abdulai Juma Bah and his agent informed Real Valladolid yesterday afternoon of their intention to unilaterally break the contract that binds both parties. Previously, yesterday afternoon, Manchester City sent a statement asking Real Valladolid to open negotiations for the player for a possible permanent transfer,” an official Valladolid statement read.

“Today, the Sierra Leonean has decided not to show up at his workplace for morning training. For all these reasons, the Club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments, and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action in this regard.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd eye shock bid for Man City star as ‘reason’ for Garnacho departure is given

👉 Man City want ‘huge deal’ for Walker replacement with ‘agreement’ struck for another star

👉 ‘Absolutely no chance’ – Alan Shearer makes Erling Haaland contract prediction after Man City deal

“The Club considers that Manchester City, a member of the City Football Group, is behind the Player’s decision, and appears to have advised the player to take this route, which puts Real Valladolid in a defenceless position, after having recently rejected financial offers of a higher amount, even more so when the player… in recent days had refused to sign a player’s license with our higher-category Blanquivioleta team, since this would entail an automatic increase in his termination clause.

“The Club warned the three parties about this situation yesterday through different requests, warning them of the possible consequences of their actions.

“Juma Bah arrived at the Anexos last summer on loan from AIK Freetown. The loan contract with the Sierra Leonean club ended on June 30 of this season and included a clause for Real Valladolid to exercise a purchase option, a clause that the Blanquivioleta entity exercised on January 1 so that the central defender’s federative rights would belong to Pucela under a new contract of longer duration, and with better conditions.

“The player’s intention, supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has just confirmed that the player has deposited the amount for the unilateral termination of the contract. In this regard, Real Valladolid reports that it reserves the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise its rights and defend its interests.”