According to reports, Liverpool are set to ‘push’ ahead with their efforts to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The Hammers pulled off a major coup last summer as they paid around £38m to sign Kudus from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Kudus to Liverpool?

West Ham did well to acquire Kudus as he had previously been heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb debut season in the Premier League as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances.

Kudus’ stint at West Ham could prove to be shortlived as he is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Premier League giants are already well-covered in attacking areas but they could be forced into the market for a new winger if Egypt international Mohamed Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

Respected journalist David Ornstein recently revealed there is a “release clause” in Kudus’ contract and there could be “some movement” this summer.

“If those guys [Kudus and Lucas Paqueta] have their hearts set on a move away, and the suitable offers arrive, then you suspect some movement could take place,” Ornstein said.

“I’m not saying it will, but we know that Lucas Paqueta is still wanted by Manchester City.

“In terms of Kudus, there’s a release clause too. He’s newer to the club, he’s done fantastically well so far, I suspect he’d be looking to stay for a bit longer. But we don’t know, there’s always interest in him, multiple clubs showed that before he ended up joining West Ham.

“I think we reported on the likes of Arsenal, definitely Brighton. Manchester United have been rumored admirers of him for a long time, and many others. Chelsea were another one too.”

According to Football Transfers, Kudus’ release clause – which is worth £85m – does not become active until next year but West Ham ‘could be willing to lower their price’ amid interest from Liverpool.

‘Liverpool have identified Mohamed Kudus as a future Mohammed Salah replacement. ‘We are told that the Reds are expected to sign a new winger in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite club legend Salah likely remaining for the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season. And we are informed one of the players Liverpool are seriously considering is West Ham star Kudus and will push for him. ‘The attacker has a release clause of £85 million that will become active next year. But Liverpool are set to make an attempt this window, though any potential offer will be below this rate. ‘We understand that due to the recent betting probe into teammate Lucas Paqueta, West Ham could be willing to lower their price for the Ghanaian international. ‘Paqueta has been charged by the FA over alleged involvement in illegal betting, making it increasingly unlikely that he will be sold until the case is resolved, causing West Ham to miss out on a significant payday from Manchester City.’

