Manchester City have been dealt a potentially huge blow as Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne has opened the door to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne missed much of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury, but he took no time getting back up to speed after returning to full fitness for the Premier League run-in.

The 32-year-old grabbed four goals and ten assists in his 18 Premier League appearances as Man City clinched their fourth title in a row.

Despite this, the Belgium international’s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025.

De Bruyne has emerged as a major target for the Saudi Pro League clubs. They are also understood to be considering signing Ederson and Man City have already reportedly chosen his replacement.

Last month, it was claimed that De Bruyne would ‘prefer’ to join a different division to the Saudi Pro League if he were to leave Man City, but he has now opened the door to a move to the Middle East.

De Bruyne has admitted that he is “open to everything” as he would “earn an incredible amount of money” if he played in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 De Zerbi? Alonso? Amorim? Who will replace Pep Guardiola as Man City manager?

👉 Ten multiple ‘raids’ which should warn Manchester United, including sackable Liverpool failure

👉 Mbappe leaves huge void atop list of best players available for free this summer, with Varane fifth

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

He added: “If I play in Saudi for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount…

“Before that, I had to play football for 15 years and I may not even reach that amount yet”.

“You have to think about what that could mean next.”

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Will De Bruyne leave Man City this summer? Join the debate here

A report from The Athletic confirms De Bruyne ‘is in the sights of Saudi Arabia’ and ‘midfield is an area of concern’ for Man City.

‘Midfield is a main area of concern for the four-in-a-row Premier League champions, largely due to the uncertainty attached to two of their key players.

‘Bernardo Silva is set for another summer of speculation, although it is difficult to see a likely destination for him away from Manchester, and Kevin De Bruyne is in the sights of Saudi Arabia, as well as being open to a move to MLS either this summer or next. A new right winger is on the agenda, too.’

READ NEXT: Ten Premier League summer 2024 transfers for £175.3m that everyone has already forgotten

