Manchester City have reportedly been dealt a blow as FC Barcelona are looking to raid Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to sign Spain international Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old progressed through the ranks at Barcelona but has been with RB Leipzig since 202o.

The versatile attacking midfielder has made waves in recent seasons as he’s grabbed 34 goals and 28 assists in his 124 appearances across all competitions. His form has not gone unnoticed as he has been heavily linked with Man City in recent weeks.

The Premier League champions are spoilt for choice in attacking areas, but they could be forced into the market if Kevin De Bruyne leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

The Belgium international grabbed four goals and ten assists in his 18 Premier League appearances this season. A severe hamstring injury ruled him out for most of the campaign and his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

De Bruyne recently fuelled transfer speculation by admitting he’s “open to everything” as Saudi clubs would offer “incredible amounts of money”.

“Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

He added: “If I play in Saudi for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount…

“Before that, I had to play football for 15 years and I may not even reach that amount yet. You have to think about what that could mean next.”

Man City are already understood to be scouring the market for a potential replacement and Olmo reportedly features on a three-man shortlist of options.

But according to reports in Spain, Man City could miss out on Olmo as La Liga giants Barcelona ‘will make an effort to sign’ the RB Leipzig midfielder this summer.

It is also noted that this signing has been ‘endorsed’ by new head coach Hansi Flick, who previously worked with the Spain international during their time together at RB Leipzig.