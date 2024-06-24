According to reports, Manchester City are at risk of losing Bernardo Silva as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ‘set to trigger’ his release clause.

The Portugal international has been a phenomenal signing for Premier League champions Man City as he has 66 goals and 66 assists in his 355 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Despite this, Silva has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent windows. He penned a contract extension until 2026 last summer but an exit is likely ahead of next season as there is a £50m release clause in his deal.

A recent report claimed Barcelona and PSG are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Silva, who is ‘more likely’ to leave Man City this summer than he was last year.

‘A move in the upcoming window is considered more likely as the attacking midfielder seeks a new challenge. ‘Man City will demand £50million for his signature, with Pep Guardiola needing to replace him with a player of similar attributes. ‘The Portuguese now believes he has achieved all he can in England and is keen on making the move abroad.’

However, Bayern Munich are reportedly also in the running to sign Silva, who could potentially reunite with Man City legend Vincent Kompany in Germany.

Kompany has fallen upwards after failing to save Burnley from relegation as Bayern Munich appointed him as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement after they missed out on several top targets.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City FFP: Football Leaks hacker to release ‘hundreds of emails’ exposing ‘deliberate cheating’

👉 England squad friction: Kane calls summit after Foden plays ‘peacemaker’ between Three Lions pair

👉 Man City FFP: Citizens facing more charges after PL ‘error’ as fans are sent ‘unprecedented’ warning

According to a report from The Daily Star, ‘Bayern Munich are set to trigger Silva’s release clause at Manchester City in a bid to lure the star to Germany after Euro 2024’.

‘Although the Bundesliga outfit have already grabbed French winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace – after matching his £60m release clause at Selhurst Park – they remain keen on Silva. ‘New Bayern boss and ex-City skipper Vincent Kompany views his old team-mate, with his vast experience and versatility to operate across the midfield or further forward on the flanks, as a perfect addition for his major rebuild in Munich. ‘Silva is still happy in England and seemingly in no hurry to exit. However, a fresh challenge in Germany with one of Europe’s elite clubs may appeal at this stage of his career. ‘While Bayern are unlikely to be the only ones chasing his signature, they definitely hold the edge currently. Barcelona have been long-term admirers but are struggling to raise the necessary cash, while Spanish rivals Real Madrid appear to have decided they have more pressing transfer priorities.’

READ NEXT: Premier League five-year net spend table UPDATED… Liverpool above Man City

