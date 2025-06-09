According to reports, a key Manchester City star is preparing to leave the Premier League side and move to La Liga for a ‘real bargain price’.

Man City endured a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they exited the Premier League title race around the New Year amid a dire run of form.

Pep Guardiola‘s team recovered during the run-in to finish third in the Premier League, but they failed to win a trophy as they were deservedly beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Most of City’s squad looked spent after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title and a major overhaul is underway heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

A significant revamp is required to reduce the average age of Man City’s squad, though they reportedly face a key exit, with 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri linked with a move elsewhere.

The elite-level midfielder missed most of the 24/25 season after sustaining an ACL injury and his absence sped up Man City’s decline as they became weak defensively during his spell on the sidelines.

Rodri returned to fitness in the final weeks of the campaign and made a brief cameo off the bench in their penultimate Premier League game, so he should be raring to go at the start of next season.

This is provided that they manage to keep the Spain international amid interest from Real Madrid, though.

The 28-year-old has admitted that it would be an “honour” to play for Real Madrid and they are busy in the market to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s squad ahead of the Club World Cup.

Now, a report in Spain claims Rodri’s exit from Man City is ‘on the cards’ as he has a ‘set departure date’ with Real Madrid planning to sign during the 2026 summer transfer window.

Rodri is only under contract until 2027, so his value would decrease if he does not sign an extension before the 2026 summer window opens.

The report claims ‘Rodri is willing to seek a new sporting project that motivates and values ​​him after a difficult year physically and emotionally’ and this opens the door to a move to Real Madrid.

It is also noted that the ‘real bargain price’ being ‘talked about’ is only 40 million euros and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has ‘already given the go-ahead’ for club chiefs to pursue this deal.

The report also says his ‘idea is to end his career in Spain’ as he eyes ‘a competitive club structured to win through control’ and Real Madrid are the ‘only club that offers him that’, while they also have ‘money, a project, and a sympathetic coach’ up their sleeve.