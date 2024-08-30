Man City blow amid Real Madrid next ‘big wish’ reveal with Guardiola favourite chosen as ‘main target’

According to reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid are hatching a plan to sign one of Manchester City’s best players, who has become their ‘main target’.

Real Madrid beat Man City en route to winning the Champions League last season and they are perhaps even stronger this term following the summer arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unlikely to stand still in the coming transfer windows as they look to ensure they will dominate European football for many years.

And a report in Spain claims Real Madrid’s next priority is to sign Man City standout Rodri, who is their ‘big wish for next summer’.

The 28-year-old joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 after the Premier League giants active his £62.5m release clause to sign him.

Rodri has already surpassed 250 appearances for Man City across all competitions as he has arguably developed into the best central midfielder in the world.

READ: Predicting ten players Premier League clubs will regret selling this summer



After his phenomenal performances for Man City and Euro 2024 winners Spain last season, Rodri has emerged as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Rodri has been sporadically linked with a potential move to Real Madrid over the past year. A report earlier this month claimed the La Liga champions were lining up a bid to sign the midfielder, while Man City are considering a ‘surprise offer’ for Brazil international Rodrygo.

A fresh report in Spain claims Rodri has been selected as Real Madrid’s ‘main target for the 2025 summer transfer window’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City ‘almost certain’ to make signing amid ‘host’ of offers for ‘big-money’ attackers after Alvarez exit

👉 Man Utd are signing a man to fill the doughnut; Ugarte is not a red Rodri

👉 Man City FFP: ‘Emphatic’ APT appeal ‘verdict’ predicted with Citizens tipped to be ‘found guilty’

The report claims.

‘Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri is shaping up to be one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market for next summer. Real Madrid have already set their sights on him as one of their main targets, which has generated great expectations around his future. Manchester City will not sit idly by in the face of the possible departure of one of its most valuable stars. The English club is working to offer him a contract renewal that would not only increase his salary, but also reinforce his commitment to Pep Guardiola’s project. ‘However, the history and appeal of Real Madrid are factors that could weigh on the player’s final decision. Real Madrid are still on the lookout, aware that signing Rodri would be a strategic move to ensure a top-level midfield in the coming years.’

Erling Haaland has also been linked with Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola thinks he is “sharper” at the start of this season than he was last term.

“He feels good,” Guardiola said. “Last season always he had problems in the hips, in the ankles, in the knee.

“This season of course he takes care of himself with the physios really well, but I had the feeling that he is sharper.

“After training sessions stays longer to practice the crosses and controls. Last season it never happened because he was not perfect.

“With his body he has to be perfect to perform at that level. That’s why you have an incredible organisation to help the players to be as comfortable to perform at their best.”