Real Madrid ‘love’ Man City ‘solution’ for ‘unconvincing’ Liverpool target amid Ancelotti ‘disagreement’

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘open to offers’ for Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni as the midfielder’s recent performances have been ‘unconvincing’.

The France international left AS Monaco to join Real Madrid for a potential total fee of around £86m during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has already surpassed 100 appearances for the Spanish giants, but he’s been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months.

Tchouameni was criticised for his performance in Real Madrid’s 4-0 defeat against Barcelona earlier this month, but Liverpool are said to be ‘aroused’ by the midfielder and Arne Slot is ‘willing to bet heavily’ on the £66m star.

READ: Man City ‘in trouble’ as Pep Guardiola drops worrying injury update with Erling Haaland not ‘risked’



A report in Spain claims Tchouameni still has Carlo Ancelotti’s backing, but he is ‘running out of support’ and Real Madrid are ‘already open to offers’ for him heading into the winter transfer window.

Tchouameni is said to be ‘raising more doubts than certainty at the moment’ as Real Madrid directors are no longer ‘convinced’.

It is also noted that Ancelotti is ‘in disagreement’ with Real Madrid over Eduardo Camavinga, while Man City star Rodri is being eyed as a potential replacement for Tchouameni.

‘Ancelotti continues to trust his pupil. Mainly, because he sees that he is the most prepared player in the squad to do the tasks he asks of the pivot. Camavinga, the preferred player in the top tier, does not convince him as an anchor and if he has to choose, he is more inclined to opt for Valverde. ‘But Ancelotti, like the rest, sees that Tchouameni’s level has dropped . The team pays heavily for his inconsistency and there are those who point to him as one of the weak points in the defensive drama that is already common every weekend in these first months of 2024-25.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League player stats: Man City defender has most touches and passes this season

👉 Real Madrid legend blasts boring Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is only ‘a good player’

👉 Moises Caicedo forces his way into the Premier League team of the season so far