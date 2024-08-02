According to reports, three Manchester City players are ‘unhappy under Pep Guardiola’ and would be keen to leave the club this summer.

Man City have made one signing this summer, with 20-year-old Brazilian Savinho joining the Premier League champions from Troyes for around £20m.

It remains to be seen whether Man City will sign anyone else before the transfer window closes, but several players could leave in the coming weeks.

They are expected to cash in on England international Kalvin Phillips amid interest from Premier League rivals, while Bernardo Silva – who has a £43m release clause in his contract – has been linked with FC Barcelona and PSG.

This is while Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and Julian Alvarez ‘agitates’ for a move elsewhere.

Alvarez, De Bruyne and Ederson ‘unhappy’ at Man City

A report from Football Insider claims Alvarez, De Bruyne and Ederson are the ‘three players unhappy under Guardiola’ at Man City.

It is noted that the three players ‘are no longer content with their positions’ at Man City. Regarding the reasoning for this, the report explains.

‘This comes after Alvarez expressed his desire to pursue a move elsewhere in search of increased playing time elsewhere. ‘Both De Bruyne and Ederson, meanwhile, have attracted interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League looking to tempt them away from the Etihad with big-money deals. ‘All three have considered making the move away from City this summer, and while Guardiola has insisted De Bruyne will be going nowhere, the future of the others remains up in the air.’

‘De Bruyne’s apparent unrest comes after clubs in Saudi Arabia wanted to make him the latest superstar signing, leading to questions over his future in England. ‘As revealed by Football Insider on 27 July, Ederson has received a “massive” offer from a Saudi Pro League club, and City have opened the door for him to leave. ‘Alvarez, meanwhile, remains the biggest issue for City. He remains a valuable part of Guardiola’s squad but has grown tired of playing second-fiddle to Erling Haaland. ‘Sources say the boss will sit down for talks with the forward to convince him to stay, but with just over a week to go until the season begins, the situation remains complicated.’

Alvarez is currently representing Argentina at the Olympics and recently admitted he “will decide” his future “after the Games”.

“There is a lot of talk,” Alvarez said.

“I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.

“But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”