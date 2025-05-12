According to reports, Erling Haaland is ‘mentally tired’ at Manchester City and will ‘immediately exit’ the Premier League side on one condition.

Given Haaland and Man City’s high standards, this season has been a major disappointment for the player and club.

Man City‘s form has improved in recent months as they have reached the FA Cup final and look likely to qualify for the Champions League, but their dire performances around the New Year ended their Premier League title hopes.

As for Haaland, this has been his worst season at Man City, but he has still scored 30 goals in 41 appearances to add to his ridiculous stats.

Since joining Man City for around £51m in 2022, Haaland has been sporadically linked with an exit amid potential interest from several elite clubs.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Amorim and Ange, Newcastle, Dias, Rusk, Beto, Jackson



At the start of this year, Haaland penned a remarkable ten-year contract to commit his future to Man City, which takes him towards the end of his career.

Despite this, exit speculation continues to rumble on, even though he is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon.

Last week, a report suggested Haaland has already ‘chosen’ Barcelona as his next destination and the Spanish giants are laying the groundwork for a potentially record-breaking 175 million euro move in 2026. This deal would see the Man City star become the most expensive sale in Premier League history.

However, a new report in Spain claims Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been the ‘first to move’ for Haaland as they plot a hijack on Barcelona.

MORE MAN CITY COVERGAGE ON F365…

👉 Kevin De Bruyne ‘tempted’ by Prem rival transfer to prove Man City wrong with ‘guarantee’

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record

👉 Palmer, Mount, Robertson among eight Big Six stars set for renaissance after suffering this season

This comes as Haaland is ‘mentally tired’ amid Man City’s woes this season, with ‘sources close to the player’ claiming he would ‘activate his exit immediately’ if they miss out on the Champions League.

Man City are fourth in the table with two games remaining, but they have Aston Villa and Chelsea on their tails after Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 0-0 draw against Southampton at the weekend.

Regarding interest from PSG and Bayern Munich, the report adds: