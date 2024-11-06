Some Man City board members ‘want’ Guardiola exit as next destination ‘proposal’ emerges

Pep Guardiola could face the ‘unexpected problem’ of not being wanted at Man City at the end of his contract, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a good start to the new Premier League campaign with Guardiola’s side losing their first match of the season against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Man City won their fourth Premier League title in a row last term with Guardiola already going down as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen.

Guardiola’s contract is up in the summer and there have been rumours that he could leave for a new challenge or a sabbatical.

The 115 charges hanging over Man City relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules have not helped clarity on Guardiola’s future.

There were some reports last month that Guardiola had made a decision to stay on as manager at the Etihad Stadium but now reports in Spain have claimed that some of the Man City hierarchy are starting to feel a it’s time for a change.

A 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night means it is the first time since April 2018 that Man City have lost three matches in a row in all competitions.

It is understood that Guardiola has ran into a ‘unexpected problem’ with some on the Man City board starting ‘to question whether Pep is the right person to continue leading the project, or if the time has come to look for a new approach to avoid possible complacency that could harm the team in the long term’.

And ‘internally, some members of the board have expressed the idea of ​​a renewal, not only on the bench, but also in a squad that has been playing for years under the same tactical and philosophical direction’.

It is claimed that ‘sources close to him say that he is evaluating all options’ while Man City could ‘decide not to renew Guardiola’s contract, names of possible replacements have already begun to circulate in Manchester.’

Guardiola also has another ‘proposal’ on the table to leave Man City with the Spanish report adding that Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants him to ‘return to the club of his life’.

The Catalan giants are ‘very satisfied with the work’ of manager Hansi Flick and Guardiola would be instead would be given a job ‘as technical secretary or as sporting director’ to work alongside Deco.

