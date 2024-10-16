Man City ‘bombshell’: Guardiola has ‘Plan B’ next destination after England appoint Tuchel

Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has a ‘Plan B’ next destination after he said ‘no’ to the England national team job, according to reports.

The Citizens have started the season well with Guardiola guiding his defending champions to an unbeaten start with five wins and two draws from their first seven Premier League matches.

That sees Man City second in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Liverpool and well positioned to win their fifth consecutive title this term.

However, they are facing a growing number of questions this summer with Guardiola’s future up in the air and a number of key reportedly thinking of leaving if the Catalan departs at the end of his contract next summer.

There have been rumours that Man City have requested that Guardiola makes a decision by Christmas in case they have to search for a new manager.

Guardiola was linked with the England job following Gareth Southgate’s departure at the end of Euro 2024 but Thomas Tuchel was appointed on Wednesday morning as the new Three Lions gaffer.

And reports in Spain claim that the Football Association ‘opted to go another way’ with Guardiola also saying ‘no’ as he has ‘a new option that is gaining strength’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: World-record ‘Haaland plan’ includes Man Utd target as Barcelona ‘executes swap’ deal

👉 Man City provide ‘tough competition’ as Real Madrid ‘prioritise’ signing £125m Germany star

👉 A prediction for every Premier League club before the next international break

That ‘Plan B’ option is the Brazil national team job and ‘the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set its sights on Guardiola as the man who could return the Canarinha to its rightful place’.

Guardiola has an admiration for Brazilian football and the job ‘could seriously tempt him’ the Man City manager, whose ‘continuity is not assured’ at the Etihad Stadium.

The Man City boss ‘could be preparing for a radical change in his career, taking his talents to the international stage and, perhaps, seeking his first World Cup as a coach’ and the ‘bombshell is served’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man City are feeling “confident” that Guardiola will remain as manager despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Romano said in his Caught Offside column: “Pep Guardiola was the dream candidate for the England manager job, but Manchester City are pushing to keep their manager, and the departure of Txiki Begiristain will not influence his future. Man City are really insisting and they feel confident of persuading Guardiola to stay.”

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: ‘Merchants of Woke’, ‘dark days’ and the end of ‘England DNA’ as GERMAN Tuchel named manager