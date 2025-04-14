Manchester City's potential move for James Maddison has been described as a 'bombshell'

Manchester City reportedly have ‘real’ interest in landing James Maddison from Tottenham, and their offer would see the north London side make a profit from their star.

City will have to cope next season without Kevin De Bruyne in their ranks. There are likely some fears that they’ll struggle, given they’re currently fifth in the Premier League, with the Belgian having started only 14 games this season.

But he’ll not be around at all next term, having told the club he’ll be leaving at the end of his contract, leading them to look for other options in the midfield.

The latest, according to Fichajes, is Tottenham star Maddison, who has 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

City would be willing to put an offer on the table of €60million (£51.9m approx), according to the report. It’s stated he’s seen as the ‘natural replacement’ for De Bruyne.

While no offer has been lodged yet, the report states the interest is ‘real’. What’s more, it’s said Spurs could be ‘tempted to negotiate’ if the reported bid is sent to them.

Whether City do actually see Maddison as the natural replacement for De Bruyne could be questioned. Indeed, he can play in a number of midfield roles and scored a brace against City earlier in the season.

However, they have a number of other attacking-midfielders in their sights. Trusted transfer insider David Ornstein recently revealed that Morgan Gibbs-White and Florian Wirtz were among them.

Wirtz has been strongly linked with City for a while, so it seems likely that they will make attempts to land the German.

Gibbs-White, though, has been valued at £100million by Nottingham Forest. With the potential for Spurs to consider an offer worth around half of that for Maddison – which would still make the north Londoners profit – there’s a chance City could see him as a better option.

That said, the Manchester outfit are no strangers to paying big sums for players, so if they feel Gibbs-White is the best player in front of them, they might well go and get him.

