Pep Guardiola has ‘blacklisted’ four Manchester City players and sanctioned their departures in the summer, including one ‘big surprise’ who’s on the radars of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

City spent £180m on new additions in January – nearly as much as the other 19 Premier League teams combined – as they to turn the tide in a difficult season and push to qualify for the Champions League.

Omar Marmoush scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday having joined for £59m from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Nico Gonzalez – who arrived for £50m from Porto – also impressed.

Defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis joined from Lens and Palmeiras respectively.

But there is plenty of work to do for Guardiola and the Reds bosses as they look to continue their squad revamp, with a report in Spain claiming they’re ready to see the back of four players to make space in the squad for new additions.

Guardiola has ‘marked in red his list of departures’, which include Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The report states:

‘Gundogan’s farewell is one of the most logical exits. The German midfielder, who arrived free at FC Barcelona in 2023, has not had the expected impact and his final departure from City had already been planned for some time. His return to England is unfeasible, and at Barça he is not guaranteed his continuity either. ‘De Bruyne’s case is more striking. At 33 years old, the Belgian is still one of the best midfielders in the world, but injuries have weighed down his last stage in City. With its contract ending in 2026, the club considers it time to sell it before its market value falls. His most likely destination is to Saudi Arabia, where several clubs are willing to offer him an astronomical contract. ‘On the other hand, Bernardo Silva has been a key player for Guardiola, but he has been evaluating an exit for several seasons. The Portuguese has been in the orbit of Barcelona and PSG, and with a clause of 58 million euros, his farewell seems a matter of time. In the City they already assume that this will be his last course at the club.’

But ‘the real bombshell’ is Phil Foden, who joins his three teammates on Guardiola’s ‘blacklist’, with his ‘continuity no longer non-negotiable’.

The report adds: