Man City boss Guardiola complimentary of ‘fantastic’ Chelsea as Palmer hailed for top display

Pep Guardiola complimented “fantastic team” Chelsea after a scintillating draw against his Manchester City side, while he and Jamie Carragher both hailed the performance of Blues star Cole Palmer.

You’ll struggle to find a Premier League game more entertaining than Chelsea and Man City’s 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. The two free-flowing sides put on a show that neither deserved to lose.

It might have looked like a mismatch coming into the game – the Blues were 10th after the last round of fixtures, while City were flying high at the top of the table.

However, they couldn’t have been more well matched on the pitch. After City opened the scoring, Chelsea hit back twice to take the lead, before Pep Guardiola’s side then equalised and went ahead again, and took the lead for a third time after another Blues equaliser.

The points looked to be heading back to the Etihad with City as they led 4-3 after 90 minutes, but former Citizen Palmer slotted a penalty away in the 95th minute to level up for Chelsea for the final time.

Carragher told Sky Sports after the game that he believes Palmer will be “feeling better” over the past few weeks at Stamford Bridge than he ever did at City, with another starring performance under his belt.

City boss Guardiola also had good things to say about his former player after the final whistle, whilst generally being complimentary of his opponents, who ran his side all the way.

“We took the game [to Chelsea] it was difficult to control and they had quality from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk,” Guardiola told BBC Sport.

“It was a good advert and entertaining game for the Premier League and both teams wanted to win. I wouldn’t have expected differently. Chelsea have a fantastic team and players.

“And we know they always play good against fantastic side. The players to dribble and run it was difficult to control the game – they were aggressive.”

On his own side, Guardiola feels they’re in a good place, but that would’ve been better had they taken more of their chances.

“We have momentum [during the game] two or three transitions one-on-one which we could not finish, but the game was in the moment at the end,” Guardiola added.

“A tight game, but a fair result. I congratulate the team, we go into the break and we qualify for the Champions League and we comeback [after international break] and go.”

READ MORE: Chelsea 4-4 Man City: Blues hold table-toppers to scintillating draw in crazy game