Man City boss Guardiola ‘motivated more’ by Rodri loss, but double silverware tilt floored by injury

Kevin Nolan feels Pep Guardiola will be “motivated more” by losing Rodri, but thinks Manchester City will win only one of the Champions League and Premier League, not both.

City saw Rodri go down injured in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal. The following week, they drew again, this time 1-1, to opponents Newcastle.

Between those games, Guardiola confirmed that the Spaniard would be out for the season as a result of his injury.

Former Premier League midfielder Nolan feels that will hurt City’s chances of winning the Champions League, but it will motivate Guardiola for yet another Premier League title.

“I think this will galvanise the squad a bit because they have lost one of their top, top men,” Nolan said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think Rodri will be in and around them once he has had his operation. Do I see them winning the Champions League and everything else now? No.

“But does Pep want to go and get the fifth Premier League title? I think he does.

“I think he will want to bow out, if this is going to be his last year, I think he will want to bow out in a fantastic style, having five Premier Leagues on the spin.

“I genuinely feel that this has motivated him more, something like this, backs against the wall.”

Guardiola’s contract with City is up at the end of the season, and many feel he will not continue beyond then. As such, another Premier League title would be fitting in his final days as manager.

It would be City’s fifth in as many seasons, and the seventh achieved by Guardiola. He has also guided his side to League Cup triumph on four occasions, as well as two FA Cup trophies, and he’ll surely be aiming to add some more of those to his collection this season.

